Cairo calls for political solution in Yemen

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks with his Yemeni counterpart Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak in Cairo, calling for a comprehensive political solution in war-torn Yemen.



Shoukry said that Egypt encourages all efforts “aimed at finding a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen, to be agreed upon by the various Yemeni sects, in order to preserve the country’s unity,” said the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in a statement on Thursday.



The Egyptian Minister reiterated Egypt’s support for the legitimate government led by the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, and for the UN-sponsored truce between warring forces in Yemen, particularly those between the internationally recognised government and the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Yemeni government forces prepare for a fight against the Houthi militia in Haradh District, Hajjah Province, northern Yemen, on Feb. 4, 2022. (Photo by Mohammed Al-Wafi/Xinhua/IANS)





For his part, Bin Mubarak affirmed Yemen’s appreciation for Egypt’s constant support of the Yemeni government and Cairo’s “efforts to reach a political settlement that would restore security and stability to the country”.



The Yemeni top diplomat briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the latest developments in Yemen and the ongoing efforts to reach a political solution in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.



Bin Mubarak handed Shoukry a letter from Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi, addressed to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.



Since a truce came into effect in early April last year, Yemenis have witnessed nearly a year of reduced violence and the overall situation in Yemen has been relatively stable in the past months.



Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stormed several northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital of Sanaa. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support the Yemeni government.

