Canada Seeks Private Talks with India to Resolve Diplomatic Dispute

Canada’s Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, has expressed the country’s desire for private discussions with India to address an ongoing diplomatic dispute related to the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The dispute has led to strained relations between the two nations. Joly emphasized the seriousness of ensuring the safety of Canadian diplomats and stressed the importance of diplomatic conversations remaining private.

This statement follows reports that India had requested Canada to withdraw 41 of its diplomats. India allegedly set a deadline of October 10 for the repatriation of these diplomats. However, neither Joly nor Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the accuracy of these reports.

Tensions between India and Canada escalated due to Canadian suspicions of Indian government involvement in the killing of Sikh separatist leader and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada earlier this year. India had labeled Nijjar as a “terrorist” while Canada dismissed the allegation as absurd.

The Financial Times reported that India had threatened to revoke the diplomatic immunity of the 41 diplomats if they remained in India beyond October 10. Canada currently has 62 diplomats in India.

In response to the escalating situation, India suspended new visas for Canadians on September 22 and requested Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country. There are indications that India may also revoke the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status of certain individuals considered “troublemakers” on a case-by-case basis.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau acknowledged the challenging nature of the situation with India but emphasized Canada’s commitment to constructive relations. He stated that Canada is not looking to escalate the dispute and underscored the importance of having diplomats on the ground in India.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had previously cited a “climate of violence” and an “atmosphere of intimidation” against Indian diplomats in Canada, primarily due to the presence of Sikh separatist groups, which has been a source of concern for New Delhi.

