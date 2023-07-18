Cleverly to focus on AI and Russia during UN presidency

Over 19,000 children have been forcibly relocated to re-education camps in an attempt to erase their cultural and national identity…reports Asian Lite News

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly began a visit to the UN in New York, coinciding with the UK’s presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the month of July.

Cleverly will lead a UN Security Council session on the war in Ukraine, prior to which he is expected to announce further UK action to hold the Russian government to account for its calculated deportation of Ukrainian children. Over 19,000 children have been forcibly relocated to re-education camps in an attempt to erase their cultural and national identity.

He will also attend the UN High-Level Political Forum to deliver the UK national statement on sustainable development with Member States, civil society organisations and private sector firms, showing the UK’s leadership in bringing the international community together to promote future global security, stability, and prosperity, which in turn will benefit the UK economy – supporting the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy.

He will also chair an event, co-hosted with Jamaica, where he will emphasise the need for more investment in climate resilient infrastructure and innovative climate solutions for developing countries.

On Tuesday, he will chair the first session on AI in the history of the UN Security Council and call for international dialogue on its risks and opportunities for international peace and security, ahead of the UK hosting the first ever global summit on AI later this year. Ranking third globally across several metrics, the UK is a world leader in AI and well-placed to convene these discussions. It also stands to gain from growth in the AI sector, which already contributes an estimated £3.7 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the UK economy and employs over 50,000 people.

The Foreign Secretary will then travel to Colorado to address the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday, where he will reaffirm UK and allied support for Ukraine.

