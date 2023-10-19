Cleverly to travel to Middle East, including Egypt

Cleverly visited Israel last week following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas. He did not set out details of the itinerary of his latest trip…reports Asian Lite News

Foreign minister James Cleverly told parliament he would travel to the Middle East on Wednesday, outlining a diplomatic push which a British source said would include a visit to Egypt and possibly Qatar and Turkiye.

Britain has called for “cool heads” following a blast at a hospital in Gaza that killed huge numbers of Palestinians and repeatedly said the Israel-Hamas conflict must not escalate to the wider region.

“I have traveled to Israel, I’ve engaged with G7 allies, regional partners, and will be visiting the region again later on today, because we recognize that this will require intensive efforts,” he told parliament.

Cleverly visited Israel last week following attacks by Palestinian militant group Hamas. He did not set out details of the itinerary of his latest trip.

In Egypt, he is expected to discuss the opening of a border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow humanitarian aid in and citizens to leave, the source said.

Earlier, condemning the attack on Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza which claimed the lives of hundreds of people Cleverly suggested that the international community should wait for the facts to come out before jumping to conclusions as it can put even more lives to risk.

He further said that getting the wrong information would put even more lives at risk.

Taking on his social media ‘X’, Cleverly stated, “Last night, too many jumped to conclusions around the tragic loss of life at Al Ahli hospital. Getting this wrong would put even more lives at risk. Wait for the facts, and report them clearly and accurately. Cool heads must prevail.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, told CNN that the IDF “does not target hospitals. We only target Hamas strongholds, arms depots, and terror targets.”

Heinrich made the remarks after Palestinian sources claimed that initial estimates suggest that the attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City resulted in 200 to 300 fatalities.

However, a Gaza civil defence chief claimed on Al-Jazeera television that over 300 people were killed in the explosion at the Gaza hospital.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Force spokesperson of Israel Defence Forces (IDF), RAdm. Daniel Hagari released an audio that claimed to be a conversation between two terrorists who admitted that the rocket fired on the Hospital belonged to their group. (ANI)

