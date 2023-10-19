Record increase in Indian students pursuing UK study visas

This trend is expected to continue in 2023 and is poised for further growth in the next academic year…reports Asian Lite News

The UK Home Office has reported a substantial 54 percent increase in the number of sponsored study visas granted to Indian students compared to 2022. This development marks a significant shift in favor of the UK as a preferred destination for Indian students seeking higher education. The findings have been meticulously analysed and presented by Gradding, a study abroad platform.

The statistics revealed a remarkable surge, indicating that Indians now hold nearly seven times the number of study visas compared to the year 2019. Specifically, the UK issued close to 500,000 sponsored study visas, with the exciting revelation that nearly one-third of these were granted to Indian students.

As a result, it is anticipated that the number of Indian students enrolling in UK universities will exceed an impressive 3 lakhs in the upcoming academic session.

The data shows that a total of 142,848 sponsored study visas were granted to Indian students, representing an astounding increase of 49,883 visas, or 54 percent, compared to the previous year ending in June 2022. Notably, the Graduate Route, which enables students to extend their stay in the UK after completing their studies, saw 42 percent of extensions granted to Indian students.

Furthermore, 20 percent of students whose visas expired in 2022 chose to transition to the Graduate Route after completing their studies. This trend is expected to continue in 2023 and is poised for further growth in the next academic year.

Mamta Shekhawat, the founder of Gradding, emphasises that students are increasingly drawn to the UK due to its exceptional “value for money.” She asserts that the UK offers a cost-effective education with average expenses lower than countries like the USA and Australia.

Additionally, she highlights the high employability of UK graduates, with 8 in 10 international students experiencing career progression, promotions, and increased earnings as a direct result of their education in the UK.

The landscape of international enrollments in UK universities has undergone a transformation in recent years. While in 2020, the majority of international students hailed from Greece and Ireland, constituting 21 percent of all enrolments, the situation has seen a significant shift in 2021.

However, in 2022 and 2023, China and India have emerged as the top two sending markets, contributing to 41 percent of all international enrollments. This shift can be attributed, in part, to recent tensions between India and Canada, which have steered many students toward the UK as their preferred destination for higher education.

Scholarships have played a pivotal role in making the dream of studying in the UK more accessible. Scholarships have seen a notable 10 percent increase in demand compared to the previous year, with the University of Essex in the UK offering valuable scholarships worth ã10,000 for Indian students enrolling in one-year master’s programmes.

The UK government has also taken proactive steps to simplify the visa process for Indian students, with the reintroduction of the Graduation Immigration Route, allowing Indian students to work in the UK for up to two years post-graduation without requiring a tier-2 visa.

