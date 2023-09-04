Communities come together at Southall Shobha Yatra

The annual Janmashtami Shobha Yatra procession was commenced by Swami Gyananand ji Maharaj…reports Asian Lite News

The 23rd Shobha Yatra was organised in London by Shree Ram Mandir, Southall on Sunday. The procession was attended by people in thousands.

India’s High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami visited the temple during the event and observed the festivities.

He interacted with organizers and participants of the procession celebrating Lord Krishna’s birth.

In a speech, the High Commissioner shared an inspiring message that resonated with the call for global harmony. He said: “The notion that we may have journeys that started at different places but the journey is one and is common to all our religions.”

HC @VDoraiswami, HCs of 🇳🇵 🇺🇬 & a representative of HC of 🇱🇰 along with communities of 🇮🇳 & 🇳🇵attended the 23rd Krishna Janamashtmi Shobha Yatra organised by Hindu Temple, Southall. HC greeted Swami Shri Gyananandji Maharaj and addressed the gathering. (1/2) @sujitjoyghosh pic.twitter.com/1WDisIPwRn — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 3, 2023

“The intention of all of you is to make the Southall a welcoming home for all communities…,” he said.

Member of Parliament from Ealing Southall, Virendra Sharma, also attended the event, highlighting its role in bringing together the community. The Shobha Yatra was organised to spread harmony on Krishna’s appearance month.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “Today is an amazing day for the Hindu community…for the Indian community in their calendar. For the last 23 years continuously, Shobh Yatra has started here, and all the community leaders come here… and they pray….”

“Just before Janmashtami, we are here to celebrate with everyone. Janmashtami is Krishna’s appearance night….so we remember him by chanting his names. We are here to chant names… chant god’s name and when we do that, the whole place becomes purified, the whole place becomes a temple,” Elisabeth, an attendee at the event told ANI.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Arun Thakur, the organiser of the Shobha Yatra event said, “I want to give a message that today’s yatra is named as ‘unity yatra’ as we are organising it for the last 23 years on the occasion of Janmashtami.”

During the Shobha Yatra in London, the chariot of the deities was pulled by people from diverse backgrounds with great pomp and shown by musicians and folk dancers. (ANI)

