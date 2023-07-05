COP28 aims to deliver real results for Global South

Dr Al Jaber called the G77 – with 80% of the global population – as an essential forum for the Global South to deliver a united voice on the critical issue of climate change….reports Asian Lite News

COP28 will deliver a plan of action that is both ambitious and practical, focused on results that address the needs of the Global South, said Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Delegate and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

Al Jaber delivered a virtual address at the meeting of G77 + China Ministers and High Authorities of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, held in Havana, on Sustainable, Inclusive and Resilient Development, where he reiterated the need to reform climate finance and international financial institutions (IFIs).

“With 80% of the global population, the G77 provides an essential forum for the Global South to deliver a united voice on the critical issue of climate change. That voice is all the more important now in light of the impacts ─ which are being felt the most in the Global South,” Dr. Al Jaber said.

COP28 will deliver a plan of action that is both ambitious and practical, “focused on results that address the needs of the Global South,” the President-Designate stated, adding that COP28 will, “fast track a just energy transition that triples renewables, doubles hydrogen production, and increases energy efficiency while phasing down the use of fossil fuels,” he continued. “We must safeguard energy affordability, accessibility and security, while maintaining socio economic development.”

COP28 will produce a “plan of action that reignites momentum on each of the pillars of climate action, from mitigation to adaptation, finance and loss and damage,” the President-Designate stated, adding that on adaptation, “We need to double finance to $40 billion and allow for a truly global early warning system ─ built on the best technologies.”

He reminded the gathering, “The single largest obstacle to success is finance ─ and the COP28 Presidency is committed to addressing this issue in a real way.”

“There are encouraging signs that the long overdue $100-billion-dollar pledge will be fulfilled,” he stated, yet cautioning, “IFIs and MDBs are not distributing concessional finance anywhere near quickly enough. Climate finance needs to be more available, more accessible, and more affordable.”

Dr. Al Jaber told the audience that COP28 will work to lower the level of risk, mobilizing “the private sector ─ unlocking trillions of dollars in climate finance.”

For the first time, COP28 “will address the impacts of climate change and livelihoods by putting food, health and nature at the heart of COP,” Dr. Al Jaber said, reminding the assembled dignitaries that at COP27, “The unity of the G77 was critical to delivering a historic outcome on Loss & Damage. Indeed, G77 countries can help us on each of the priority areas by pushing for unity and solidarity throughout the negotiations.”

Further elaborating on the upcoming event, Dr. Al Jaber said, “COP28 will be the first COP to host a G77 summit. We urge you to use this platform to shape ambitious outcomes and accelerated action.”

The President-Designate went on to say the COP28 will need G77’s help to deliver “a bold and transformative response to the Global Stocktake. To conclude the Global Goal on Adaptation. To accelerate a balanced and just energy transition. And to finally deliver the scale and scope of climate finance that is needed for concrete results.”

He concluded his remarks with a call to unite, act, and deliver, “Let us work together to pave the way towards an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient future for all.”

‘UAE firmly committed to achieving net zero’

Al Jaber said that the launch of the updated version of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the development of the National Hydrogen Strategy, constitutes a pioneering step that affirms the UAE’s commitment to taking practical measures and developing supportive policies to achieve sustainable economic and social development, in conjunction with strengthening climate action efforts, reducing emissions and mitigating the repercussions of climate change.

In his statements, Dr. Al Jaber emphasised that the announcement of the updated version of the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the development of the National Hydrogen Strategy constitutes a model for the concerted efforts of all concerned national authorities to achieve the desired progress in the areas of sustainable development, climate action and energy security, explaining that these efforts provide a model that can be emulated in various parts of the world.

“Over the last decade, the UAE has increased renewable energy capacity more than any other country in the world, and by 2030 aims to more than triple this capacity again to reach a total of 14.2 GW. By building on our expertise in the energy sector and exporting hydrogen, the UAE will play a critical role in speeding up the decarbonisation of the global economy. The UAE also aspires to become a leading producer of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031,” the COP28 President-Designate noted.

Masdar is already a global leader in deploying renewable energy solutions and I welcome the ambition to turn the UAE into a leading producer of low-carbon hydrogen by 2031, he added.

ALSO READ: Pope lauds UAE for spreading peace and tolerance

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]