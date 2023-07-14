Delhi in uncharted waters as Yamuna overflows

CM Kejriwal said that the entry of heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services have been banned during this period…reports Asian Lite News

Delhi in uncharted waters as Yamuna continues to flow at 208.62 metres, above the danger mark, however, no changes were recorded in the water levels of the river in the past two hours, an official statement said on Thursday.

The water level at 1 pm and 2 pm was recorded as 208.62 metres; it was found to be the same even at 3 pm. Earlier today, the Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark, with the water level reaching 208.46 metres.

Further, according to officials, the water level of the Yamuna, on the Old Railway Bridge, was recorded at 208.46 metres at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Looking at the grim situation, the Delhi Government on Thursday announced that all Delhi schools and colleges will remain closed till Sunday and government offices, except those providing essential services, will resort to work from home.

CM Kejriwal said that the entry of heavy vehicles, except those providing essential services have been banned during this period.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said that there is a possibility of water entering the Nigam Bodh Ghat, which could hamper cremation activities, adding that people are advised not to venture to the open-air cremation ground and use some other ground instead.

Meanwhile the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that South-West Delhi and adjoining areas is likely to receive light to moderate intensity rain on Thursday.

Reguesting Delhiites, residing in flood affected areas, to not leave their houses if not essential, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Yamuna River’s water level will reach its peak by 3-4 pm Thursday and then it will start receeding.

“I would like to request people to not step out if it is not essential and resort to Work from Home. We have closed the schools in affected areas. We are also trying to provide all facilities at the relief camps. As per the CWC (Central Water Commission) prediction, the peak (of river Yamuna’s water level) will reach by 3-4 pm today and it will then start going down,” Kejriwal said.

He further informed that about 25 per cent water supply in the national capital has been affected due to the flood situation but assured that the water supply in these areas will restart.

Over 23,000 people evacuated

A total of 23,692 people were evacuated on Thursday from the adjacent areas of the Yamuna River in Delhi, as the water level continues to rise, continuously surpassing the danger mark, an official statement said.

The Delhi Government reported that 21,092 people are currently residing in tents and shelters. Additionally, 12 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued 1,022 individuals on Thursday. Meanwhile, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi decreased to 208.63 meters at 10 p.m., providing some relief.

NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi said that the situation in the national capital has improved.

“The situation (in Delhi) has improved from yesterday. The NDRF’s seven teams have been deployed in Delhi. People have been evacuated from the affected areas. The situation is under control, and it might improve by tomorrow,” he said.

Several buses and trucks were stranded following the ban on entry of Heavy goods Vehicles (essential and emergency services are exempted) in the city as the rise in the water level of the Yamuna River leads to a flood-like situation in several areas of the city.

Delhi LG chairs meeting

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday chaired the meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the prevailing flooding situation in the national capital.

LG Saxena who is also the Chairperson of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired the meeting in which several decisions were taken. “In the meeting it was decided that schools and colleges / universities across Delhi, Non-essential government offices will remain closed till Sunday, July 16, 2023.Private establishments and offices are advised to work from home.The interstate buses coming to ISBT Kashmere Gate will be stopped at Singhu Border. From there Delhi Transport Corporation buses will provide ferry to passengers from there.Crematoriums in the vicinity of those closed down due to rising water levels, to remain in state of preparedness,” an official statement issued by Raj Niwas said.

Business and commercial establishments in and around Kashmere Gate to be asked to close till the situation improves, statement said. According to official notification people who have been evacuated out of the flooded areas to be shifted to neighbouring Government school buildings. Rationalization of water supply in the city, in light of closing down of WTPs at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla to ensure drinking water supply.

ALSO READ-Pakistan upgrades flood warning

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]