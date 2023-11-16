Dubai Airshow Displays Latest Aircraft Innovations

H.H. Sheikh Khaled emphasised that the Dubai Airshow reflects the UAE’s strategic focus on integrating aerospace innovation with advanced technology and sustainability…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has reviewed the latest aircraft innovations being showcased by local and regional companies at the Dubai Airshow 2023.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed toured the stands of several local and regional companies that are driving the future of the aerospace industry, including Edge Group, and Tawazun Council’s Sindan 3D printing centre, and reviewed their products. His Highness was briefed on new technologies that are transforming the aerospace industry and creating new economic opportunities in the UAE and beyond.

Sheikh Khaled emphasised that the Dubai Airshow reflects the UAE’s strategic focus on integrating aerospace innovation with advanced technology and sustainability, and highlighted the event’s role in strengthening the UAE’s position as a major global aerospace player and a hub for innovation.

He was accompanied by HMohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The Dubai Airshow features more than 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries, and more than 180 aircraft on display.

Hamdan Tours Event

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, today toured the 18th Dubai Airshow, the world’s premier event for the aerospace, space and defence industries, being held at the Dubai World Central (DWC). Bringing together over 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries, the largest ever edition of the event is being held from 13 to 17 November.

Speaking on the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has steered the emirate’s transformation into an economy driven by innovation. Powered by partnerships with key players across the world, Dubai has emerged as catalyst for growth in various sectors. Guided by the visionary strategy of the leadership, the city has evolved into a major global hub for diverse industries including aviation.

Sheikh Hamdan hailed the Dubai Airshow’s growing status as a platform for the global aviation sector to explore new opportunities for growth and innovation. The growing international significance of the trade show is reflected in the multibillion-dollar deals signed during this year’s event. He said the economic impact of the event highlights the role it plays in fostering global cooperation and sustainable technologies in the aviation industry.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied on the tour by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline Group; and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairperson of the UAE Space Agency, and a number of senior officials and commanders of the armed forces.

During his tour, H.H. was briefed about various technologies and aircraft displayed at the exhibition including AI solutions of Lockheed Martin, Archer light passenger aircraft, Brazilian Air Force transport aircraft PT-ZNG, and the aircraft of Riyadh Airlines, which is set to launch commercial operations in 2025. H.H. also visited the pavilions of the UAE Space Agency; Mubadala Development Company and its various subsidiaries including Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat); Piaggio Aerospace; Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park; Sanad Aerotech; SR Technics; and Strata Manufacturing.

