Dubai Lauds Contribution of Workers

The Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs organized various events in Dubai to commemorate International Workers’ Day on May 1…reports Asian Lite News

A top official in Dubai praised the contribution of international workers in transforming a tiny fishing hamlet into a thriving metropolis.

“There are thousands of people to name who helped the country reach this stage,” said His Excellency Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor. He was inaugurating the May Day celebrations in Dubai. The event was organised by the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs (PCLA) along with the Middle East Centre (MEC) for Training and Development.

“The Dubai government salutes all of them for their wholehearted devotion and commitment to the progress of this country,” he added. “That’s the reason for the government of Dubai to introduce Taqdeer awards in 2016 for companies that provide exceptional labour welfare programs to support their commitments,” the top official said.

The PCLA organized various events in Dubai to commemorate International Workers’ Day on May 1. The committee held four different events simultaneously across labour accommodations of private sector companies where government officials, company management, PCLA partners, and workers participated.

The events were held across Al Warsan area, Al Quoz area, and Jebel Ali area. The committee also participated in celebrations held at Dubai Drydocks – a unit located adjacent to Port Rashid in Dubai.

The events that took place at Al Naboodah camp in Al Warsan area were attended by HE Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs in Dubai; Chairman of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, as well as the General-Secretary of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs in Dubai, Mr. Abdullah Lashkari Muhammad, in addition to the participation of the Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Communication and International Relations of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Her Excellency Shaimaa Al Awadhi.

The private sector company management of Al Naboodah, Shoba Contracting, Dr. Ahmed Al Hashemi, General Manager of the Middle East Centre for Training and Development, William Gois – Coordinator (MFA) Migrant forum in Asia and Rafeek Ravuther, Executive director, (CIMS) Centre for Indian Migrant Studies were among the distinguished guests.

Mr. Abdullah Lashkari Muhammad, in his felicitation speech, appreciated and addressed the workers as heroes of the day. “The selflessness of workers and their honesty is exemplary, and they are role models for the whole world,” he said. Mr. Muhammad recited some couplets from poet Allama Iqbal and delivered his speech in Hindi for the public.

The events were held to celebrate workers on International Workers’ Day. Workers participated in and viewed various entertainment activities, including traditional Indian, Pakistani, and Emirati songs and dances.

Workers also had the chance to interact with the Dubai Civil Defence Department following an awareness training session and demonstration on the correct use of fire extinguishers. A question-and-answer session was held with participants. The winners were awarded mobile phones. Workers were also offered food and drinks before the event’s conclusion. The celebration began after Maghrib prayers at around 7:30 PM Dubai time and ended by 12:00 AM.

Workers from Dutco Company participated in Jebel Ali, workers from Dulsco attended in Al Quoz, and Workers of Al Naboodah, Shoba Contracting were present at Al Aweer labour accommodation. Ms. Riji Joy and Ms. Dina Habib hosted the functions, respectively.

ALSO READ: UAE explores investment opportunities at SelectUSA Summit

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]