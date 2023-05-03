May Day Events in Dubai

The workers enjoyed a delicious dinner and were treated to a variety of cultural performances…reports Asian Lite News

The Consulate General of India in Dubai organised a series of events for the blue collar workers of various companies to mark International Workers Day. The celebrations were held at the Dulsco events arena and EFS facilities and featured cultural programs coordinated by Debosmriti Dandapat and Kalari Groups.

The event at Dulsco camp was attended by H.E. Mr. Mohammad Abdulla Lashkari, Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs of Dubai, who addressed the workers and praised their hard work and dedication. The workers were grateful for the recognition and were thrilled to participate in the festivities.

Dr. Aman Puri, the Consul General of India in Dubai, attended the celebration and interacted with the blue-collar workers of EFS Facilities. He expressed appreciation for their tireless efforts and contributions to the community.

The workers enjoyed a delicious dinner and were treated to a variety of cultural performances. The event was a great success, and the workers felt valued and appreciated for their hard work and dedication. Overall, the May Day celebrations were a fantastic way to honor the workers of Dubai and celebrate their contributions to the community.

