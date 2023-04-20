Dubai Police distribute 1m Iftar meals to motorists

Almost 1,040,000 Iftar meals dostributed at 22 locations across the Emirate of Dubai with the participation of 600 volunteers….reports Asian Lite News

As part of ‘Takatuf’ initiative, Dubai Police, in cooperation with charitable institutions, societies, and partners, distributed 1,040,000 Iftar meals at 22 locations across the Emirate of Dubai with the participation of 600 volunteers during Ramadan.

Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigations Affairs, honoured the charitable institutions and societies, partners of the ‘Takatuf’ initiative, with the aim of promoting community partnership, tolerance, and solidarity among all segments of society, promoting safe driving, and preserving the safety of drivers and road users during the holy month of Ramadan.

This came during a gala dinner held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, in the presence of Dr. Ahmed Abdel Aziz Al Haddad, Grand Mufti and Director of the Ifta Department at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, directors of public departments and police stations, representatives of charities and a number of senior officers.

Maj. Gen. Al Mansouri praised the fruitful cooperation with various charitable organizations in the emirate, which had a significant impact on the success of the ‘Takatuf’ initiative, which distributed thousands of iftar meals to motorists, stressing Dubai Police’s keenness to build bridges of permanent cooperation with these charitable organizations, and to enhance joint cooperation with them, especially in projects and initiatives that achieve its strategic objectives of ensuring the happiness of society.

Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station and Acting Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, said: “the ‘Takatuf’ is one of the initiatives being implemented by the Board of Directors of Police Stations, in cooperation with charitable institutions and societies, to enhance community partnership, tolerance, and brotherhood among all segments of society and to promote safe driving on the roads, ensuring the safety of drivers and road users throughout the holy month.

Brig. Al Suwaidi explained that the Board of Directors of Police Stations, in cooperation with charitable institutions, societies, and partners, distributed 1,040,000 Iftar meals at 22 locations across the Emirate of Dubai with the participation of 600 volunteers.

At the end of the ceremony, Major General Al Mansouri, accompanied by Major General Dr. Adel Al Suwaidi, honoured the charitable institutions and societies who partnered with “Takatuf” initiative, including the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD); Red Crescent Society; Watani Al Emarat Foundation; Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity Establishment; Tarahum Charity Foundation; Dar Al Ber Society; Beit Al Khair Society, the Dubai Charitable Society; Al Ataa Family Group and Aster Clinics Group.

Al Mansouri also honoured members of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, volunteer coordinators, volunteer team leaders, and social media influencers participating in the ‘Takatuf’ initiative.

