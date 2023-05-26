Dubai’s Beach Boom

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has approved the ‘Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches’ to increase the total length of public beaches in the emirate by 400%….reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai approved the “Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches” that aims to increase the total length of public beaches in the emirate by 400 percent.

The plan, which forms part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, features the opening of new beaches and the development of existing ones with advanced facilities.

Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai is committed to ensuring the highest standards of excellence in urban development. The emirate places the utmost priority on improving the quality of life and ensuring the happiness of citizens, residents and visitors.

“The ‘Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches’ will increase the length of public beaches by 400 percent by 2040. Their total length will increase from 21 km to 105 km. Services offered on public beaches will increase by 300 percent by 2025,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We launched the first urban plan in Dubai in 1960. Development is a non-stop journey in Dubai. Dubai will continue to provide the best living standards for both individuals and families.”

Under the “Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches”, the total length of Dubai’s public beaches will increase from 21 km to 105 km by 2040. Public beaches spanning 84 km will be added to cater to the growth in the emirate’s population and the influx of tourists from all over the world.

The new Master Plan demonstrates Dubai’s commitment to providing unique experiences for beachgoers in line with the goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to consolidate the emirate’s status as one of the top three cities for tourism.

Sheikh Mohammed approved the plan during a visit to Jebel Ali Public Beach where he was received by Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner-General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Wellbeing Pillar. He reviewed the layout and implementation phases of the Master Plan, the short and long-term initiatives to be undertaken in each phase as well as the facilities, services and features to be added to each beach.

Jebel Ali Public Beach

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on Phase I of the Master Plan spanning 54 km of public beaches, which includes the development of the Jebel Ali Public Beach in collaboration with Nakheel.

The beach will be developed into an exceptional eco-tourism attraction featuring diverse activities. Mangrove trees will be planted in parts of the beach to boost protection from erosion and preserve marine animal habitats. The beach will have a variety of public services and amenities.

The public beach will also have cycling and pedestrian tracks, aqua sports facilities, rest and recreation amenities, restaurants and food carts, shops and investment outlets as well as family spaces, beach camping and parking areas. A direct public bus route will be launched to link Jebel Ali Metro Station to the new Jebel Ali Public Beach offering direct access for beachgoers.

The public will be able to visit turtle enclosures created at the beach in accordance with global standards for their protection. The enclosure will support nationwide efforts to save and rehabilitate turtle species and return them to their natural habitat, as part of the broader goal of preserving the country’s marine environment.

Al Mamzar Public Beach

The “Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches” also includes the further development of the Al Mamzar Public Beach (Creek and Corniche). The development project, which will commence in June this year, is set to be completed by the end of this year. The project will feature new public facilities, pedestrian and cycling tracks and the planting of mangrove trees along the Corniche section of the beach.

Key Targets

As part of the new Plan, a 4,000-metre cycling track will be added to the Al Mamzar public beaches and 9 percent of its public beaches will be designated for night swimming in 2023. In 2024, the number of services at the beach will double and an additional 3 percent of public beaches will be designated for night swimming while in 2025, the beach services will increase three-fold and the length of cycling tracks will rise by 20 percent.

Services for People of Determination

The “Dubai Master Plan for Public Beaches” prioritises the needs of people of determination and seeks to ensure that they will have smooth accessibility to the beach and swimming facilities. Services and amenities tailored for their convenience will be introduced in all public beaches, from Al Mamzar to Umm Suqeim.

The Plan will also cater to people of determination with hearing and visual impairments by integrating their specific requirements into the designs of beach development projects in line with the Dubai Universal Code of Design that is based on international best practices.

