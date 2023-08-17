DXB readies to welcome back UAE residents

With average daily traffic reaching 258,000 guests, August 26 and 27 are expected to be the busiest with culminated traffic of over half a million guests…reports Asian Lite News

As residents return from their summer vacation, DXB, the world’s biggest international airport, is getting ready to welcome 3.3 million travellers over the next 13-day period. With average daily traffic reaching 258,000 guests, August 26 and 27 are expected to be the busiest with culminated traffic of over half a million guests.

Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a seamless airport journey for guests.

Here are DXB’s top tips for arriving guests:

Travellers between the ages of 4 and 12 can use dedicated passport control counters to independently stamp their passports upon arrival at Terminals 1, 2, and 3.

For those travelling with families, travellers over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.

Make the most of the DXB experience with various amenities in lounges, dining and shopping outlets, and duty-free.

The road through the airport could get busy during peak times. If possible, use the Dubai Metro, which has stations at DXB Terminals 1 and 3.

DXB offers a range of other transportation choices — hail an Uber, Careem, RTA Taxi, or rent a car.

Those picking up guests should use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services to receive their guests in comfort. Access to the Arrivals’ forecourts in Terminals 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised airport vehicles only.

Customs steps up readiness

Dubai Customs has stepped up readiness to ensure the smooth movement of homecoming passengers during the post-summer vacation period.

The Passenger Operations Department of Dubai Customs has made preparations to facilitate procedures and speed up the flow of arrivals through the Dubai International Airport (DXB).

It increased the number of customs inspectors working on shifts at different airport checkpoints, taking the total to 840 inspectors. There are 77 inspection scanners deployed across DXB terminals, including 58 designed to screen large bags and 19 scanners to check hand baggage.

To deal with the growing influx of arrivals during this holiday season, the department maintains around-the-clock communication between the staff on duty, terminal managers and team leaders to address any issues or obstacles that may arise during the customs inspection and clearance process.

Ibrahim Ali Al Kamali, Director of the Passenger Operations Department, said, “Dubai Customs attaches great importance to developing smart and innovative services to facilitate procedures for passengers coming into the country. Dubai Customs’ cutting-edge systems and processes support DXB’s plans to retain its leading, prestigious position as the world’s busiest airport by international passenger traffic.”

The development of smart customs systems helps accelerate the flow of travellers coming into the country, said Al Kamali. “The recently upgraded iDeclare app has been a great success in this respect, enabling Dubai arrivals to pre-declare any goods, personal effects, gifts, currencies, or cash they may have in their possession and clear their transactions before arrival to the airport, which saves them time by cutting down the customs clearance process to less than four minutes.”

The second phase of iDeclare development includes implementing the artificial intelligence feature, which enables users to identify the goods to be declared just by taking their pictures, selecting the appropriate HS Code and determining any payable customs duties. The mobile scanner will also be activated to read and store travel information directly from the boarding pass’s QR code without the need to fill it in. iDeclare app is available on Google Play and Apple store.

The app also features the Passenger Customs Guide (available also on www.dubaicustoms.gov.ae), which includes information about prohibited items and goods that need to be declared, goods exempt from customs duty and conditions for exemption, and some restricted items like medications and plants that require importation permits from relevant authorities.

