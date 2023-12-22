DXB Receives Certified Autism Centre™ Designation

This achievement highlights Dubai Airports’ unwavering commitment to elevating the travel experience and making it easier for persons with disabilities…reports Asian Lite News

Dubai International (DXB) marked a historic milestone by becoming the first international airport to earn the Certified Autism Centre™ (CAC) designation, awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

This achievement highlights Dubai Airports’ unwavering commitment to elevating the travel experience and making it easier for persons with disabilities while supporting Dubai’s pursuit of becoming a Certified Autism Destination™.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said, “It’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing an inclusive travel experience for all our guests – including those with hidden disabilities – has been recognised. In line with UAE Vision 2021 and Dubai Plan 2021 for the Emirate to be the world’s leading disability-friendly city, we’re dedicated to promoting the inclusion of all guests and creating an airport environment where everyone feels welcomed and supported.

“It’s an honour to work closely with the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and IBCCES team to address challenges in this area.”

Essa bin Hadher, General Manager at Dubai College of Tourism, commented, “Dubai International Airport is the first touchpoint in the traveller journey; therefore, this achievement is a huge step towards our accessible goals. At Dubai College of Tourism, we provide accessible training to stakeholders across the tourism ecosystem via our Dubai Way training platform designed to provide individuals in tourist-facing roles with the knowledge and skills to ensure the best customer service to People of Determination.”

Dubai International (DXB) received the certification following a thorough on-site assessment of all three terminals conducted by IBCCES. During the assessment, IBCCES experienced the tailored services introduced by the Sunflower Lanyard Programme.

The programme discreetly identifies and assists People of Determination (POD) guests and grants access to prioritised routes for check-in, passport control, security checkpoints, and boarding, which can be availed when wearing a sunflower lanyard. Specially trained Guest Experience Ambassadors and employees wearing a sunflower pin are readily available to assist POD travellers throughout their airport journey.

Complementing this and introduced as part of its ‘We all meet the world differently’ initiative, launched in 2022, a bespoke hidden disability service training and awareness programme was curated and delivered to 33,000 airport staff across DXB service providers to enhance their knowledge and understanding of visible and non-visible disabilities.

Additionally, a travel planner was introduced to provide a step-by-step visual guide for passengers with hidden disabilities, to help them navigate the airport before their journey. Complimentary two-hour parking, specialised assistance at customs and immigration, dedicated taxis, and wheelchair services are all integral to DXB’s POD service offering.

Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman, said, “This certification reflects the airport operator’s dedication to exceptional service and aligns with Dubai’s vision for a more accessible city. Through our partnership, we empower airport staff with skills and tools to create a more welcoming environment for autistic and sensory-sensitive travellers, contributing to an enhanced travel experience for all.”

