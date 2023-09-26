EAM holds bilateral with Madagascar counterpart

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar discussed a partnership in aspects of food production and the defence sector with the Madagascar Foreign Minister…reports Asian Lite News

As part of a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly session in New York City, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on his Madagascar counterpart, Yvette Sylla, on Monday.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar discussed a partnership in aspects of food production and the defence sector with the Madagascar Foreign Minister.

Taking to his official handle on X, EAM Jaishankar posted, “A warm meeting with our SAGAR partner, FM of Madagascar, Yvette Sylla today. Discussed development partnership, millets and rice production, digital delivery and defence cooperation.”

Madagascar is a SAGAR partner of India. Launched in 2020, Mission SAGAR is a global initiative along the lines of the Sagar doctrine. India launched this mission to provide relief aid to Indian Ocean countries following the Covid-19 pandemic. This initiative covers Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros, and Seychelles.

Jaishankar is in New York to lead the Indian delegation for the UNGA session. He will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. After concluding his visit to New York, he will travel to Washington, DC.

Earlier, on Monday, Jaishankar also met the United Nations General Assembly President Denis Francis. Taking to X, the External Affairs Minister shared details about the meeting, posting, “Began the morning by meeting @UN_PGA Dennis Francis at UN Headquarters. Welcomed his appreciation of the outcomes of India’s G20 Presidency. Confident that it would contribute to the UN General Assembly’s discourse and deliberations. Agreed on the importance of reforming multilateralism and giving the Global South its due on crucial issues of our times.”

After meeting Jaishankar, the UNGA president said the meeting focussed on key issues and priorities, including the UNSC reforms.

Francis posted on X, “Delighted to meet External Affairs Minister of India , H.E. @DrSJaishankar. Congratulated India’s successful #G20 Chairmanship, especially on India’s unwavering advocacy in support of the Global South. Discussed #UNGA78 priorities and key issues, including UNSC reform and building on the outcomes of the #SDGSummit ahead of the Summit of the Future.”

Delighted to meet External Affairs Minister of India 🇮🇳, H.E. @DrSJaishankar.



Congratulated India’s successful #G20 Chairmanship, especially on 🇮🇳’s unwavering advocacy in support of the Global South.



Discussed #UNGA78 priorities and key issues, including UNSC reform and… pic.twitter.com/1Dk06pVpLH — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) September 25, 2023

As part of a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly session in New York City, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on his Madagascar counterpart, Yvette Sylla, on Monday.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar discussed a partnership in aspects of food production and the defence sector with the Madagascar Foreign Minister.

Taking to his official handle on X, EAM Jaishankar posted, “A warm meeting with our SAGAR partner, FM of Madagascar, Yvette Sylla today. Discussed development partnership, millets and rice production, digital delivery and defence cooperation.”

Madagascar is a SAGAR partner of India. Launched in 2020, Mission SAGAR is a global initiative along the lines of the Sagar doctrine. India launched this mission to provide relief aid to Indian Ocean countries following the Covid-19 pandemic. This initiative covers Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros, and Seychelles.

Jaishankar is in New York to lead the Indian delegation for the UNGA session. He will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, according to an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. After concluding his visit to New York, he will travel to Washington, DC.

Earlier, on Monday, Jaishankar also met the United Nations General Assembly President Denis Francis. Taking to X, the External Affairs Minister shared details about the meeting, posting, “Began the morning by meeting @UN_PGA Dennis Francis at UN Headquarters. Welcomed his appreciation of the outcomes of India’s G20 Presidency. Confident that it would contribute to the UN General Assembly’s discourse and deliberations. Agreed on the importance of reforming multilateralism and giving the Global South its due on crucial issues of our times.”

After meeting Jaishankar, the UNGA president said the meeting focussed on key issues and priorities, including the UNSC reforms.

Francis posted on X, “Delighted to meet External Affairs Minister of India , H.E. @DrSJaishankar. Congratulated India’s successful #G20 Chairmanship, especially on India’s unwavering advocacy in support of the Global South. Discussed #UNGA78 priorities and key issues, including UNSC reform and building on the outcomes of the #SDGSummit ahead of the Summit of the Future.”

ALSO READ-Jaishankar, UN Chief discuss India’s G20 contribution

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]