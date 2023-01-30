EHS showcases innovative projects at Arab Health 2023

Al Serkal also noted that the Arab Health Exhibition is considered one of the largest health forums that hosts the major corporations, authorities and health companies from all over the world…reports Asian Lite News

The Emirates Health Services (EHS) showcasing its 19 innovative healthcare projects under the slogan “Shaping the future of healthcare”on Monday during “Arab Health Exhibition 2023”, which will be held from January 30 to February 2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal, Director General of the Emirates Health Services, stressed that the EHS’s participation in the Arab Health Exhibition 2023 reflects its continuous commitment to support the national efforts aimed at providing the latest innovative health system available to all according to the highest pioneering global standards.

He added that this is in line with the targets of the ‘UAE Centennial 2071’, in addition to ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which focuses on ranking the UAE as one of the top 10 countries globally in the quality of healthcare, which is consistent with the EHS’ efforts to achieve global leadership in scientific and technological innovations, and ensure the achievement of preemptive preparedness for future challenges, especially in the fields of Health Security, Predictive Health, Biological and Benomic Sciences, and Artificial Intelligence.

Al Serkal also noted that the Arab Health Exhibition is considered one of the largest health forums that hosts the major corporations, authorities and health companies from all over the world, which makes it a favourable opportunity to move forward in achieving the goals of national strategies and projects that seek to turn the UAE into a global hub for health care, and a leading global centre for medical research, based on precedence and innovation in the field of health care, leading to the achievement of the UAE’s aspirations to be at the forefront destinations of specialised medical care.

The EHS’s stand at the exhibition displays 19 innovative projects across 3 main axes: innovative and sustainable health services, advanced health technology, and artificial intelligence and proactive forecasting. EHS also hosts, through its participation, the launch of a number of projects and strategies that are characterized by diversity and distinction in ideas and goals, and is distinguished by its adoption of latest smart technologies that ensure the achievement of a sustainable, integrated and proactive health service system.

The participation of the Emirates Health Services (EHS) in the Arab Health 2023 will witness many panel discussion sessions and signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding, which would strengthen the partnership between the government and the private sector, in line with the EHS’ goals and aspirations to build an integrated base of local, regional and global partnerships that will achieve sustainability in providing health services to all members of the UAE community according to the highest standards of international health services.

