Eid Al Adha: MBZ pardons 988 prisoners

The President’s pardon aligns with the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance….reports Asian Lite News

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 988 prisoners serving various sentences in the UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha.

The President’s pardon aligns with the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives based on the values of forgiveness and tolerance. It offers the released prisoners a chance to embark on a fresh journey in their lives and make valuable contributions to their families and communities.

The President’s annual pardon ahead of Eid Al Adha aims to enhance family cohesion and bonds, bring about happiness to mothers and children and provides released prisoners with an opportunity to rethink their future and reintegrate into society.

Holiday

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced a paid public holiday for the private sector from 27th June to 30th June on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.

The decision aligns with the UAE Cabinet Resolution regarding the approved public holidays for the public and private sectors.

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) has announced that financial markets will close from 27th June until 30th June on the occasion of Eid Al Adha holiday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the authority said that work will resume on Monday, 3rd July.

In accordance with public interest requirements, the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange has the authority to determine the start and end of the holiday period.

The authority said that the announcement follows the Circular No. 05 of 2023 issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources concerning Eid Al-Adha holidays, and the consultation with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market.

ALSO READ: UAE airports passenger traffic surges

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]