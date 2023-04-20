Emiratisation gains momentum with 11% increase

The Ministry revealed that the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2022 figures witnessed an increase of 11% …reports Asian Lite News

Emiratisation has continued to achieve exceptional results during the first three months of 2023, following a remarkable increase in the number of Emirati employees in the private sector, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said.

The Ministry revealed that the first quarter of 2023 compared to 2022 figures witnessed an increase of 11% in the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector.

“More than 10,500 Emiratis have joined the private sector since the beginning of 2023, bringing the total number of Emirati employees in the private sector to over 66,000,” MoHRE explained in a statement.

“The increase of Emirati employees in the private sector was accompanied with a 13% increase in the number of private sector companies employing Emiratis in Q1 2023, compared to 2022 numbers, as the total number of companies hiring UAE nationals to date exceed 16,000, including more than 2,000 companies that hired Emiratis since the start of 2023.”

MoHRE added: “The UAE works on economic development through public-private partnerships and is keen to implement targeted measures to enhance the role of Emiratis in the job market, particularly in the private sector.

“We are expecting a stronger rhythm of employing Emiratis in the next two months as the deadline for achieving the 1% semi-annual Emiratisation target for private sector companies with 50 employees or more will be 30th June 2023.”

The Ministry’s results revealed that the five sectors that employ the most Emiratis in Q1 2023, compared to 2022, are business services, which saw a growth of 10%; followed by commerce and repair services, with a growth of 13%; construction with a growth of 14%; financial brokerage with a growth of 4%; and manufacturing with a growth of 10%.

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefited from the career counselling services in the first three months of 2023.

