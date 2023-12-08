ERC Distribute Food Parcels to Gazans

The humanitarian aid included the distribution of 12,993 food parcels over 64,965 beneficiaries in the Rafah, Khan Yunis, and Central governorates….reports Asian Lite News

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has continued to distribute food aid to the people of Gaza as part of the “Gallant Kinght 3” humanitarian operation, which the UAE has launched to support the Palestinian people.

The humanitarian aid included the distribution of 12,993 food parcels over 64,965 beneficiaries in the Rafah, Khan Yunis, and Central governorates, which included basic foodstuffs and powdered infant formula.

The beneficiaries expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of the UAE for this great aid and humanitarian gesture, stressing that these food baskets came at the right time, to help them face the difficult circumstances they are currently going through.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army ordered a 1-square-km area in the city of Khan Yunis for immediate evacuation, along with other active orders in various parts of the city.

So far about 25 per cent of the city’s area, with about 178,000 residents and an estimated 170,000 displaced people, has received evacuation orders, according to the UNRWA.

“More than 1.9 million people, approximately 85 per cent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, including about 1.2 million displaced people residing in 155 UNRWA facilities in all five governorates of the Strip, including the north and Gaza City,” the UNRWA said.

The UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a press statement that a large hospital in southern Gaza, which houses more than 1,000 hospitalized patients and 17,000 displaced people, was at risk of being shut down due to a lack of supplies and insufficient workers.

He stressed that “there is no safe place in Gaza, whether in Rafah or anywhere in what is unilaterally called the safe zone,” reiterating the call for a humanitarian ceasefire.

