Erdogan wants new constitution for Turkey

Erdogan says the new constitution will embrace the dreams of Turkish citizens.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country should make a new constitution to embrace the dreams of all its people, local media reported.

“Let’s make a new, civil, libertarian constitution that embraces the dreams of all the people of this country,” Erdogan, who was speaking in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

He made the remarks at a houses groundbreaking ceremony in Turkey’s largest Kurdish-majority city which was still affected by the February 6 earthquakes, it reported.

“In this Turkey, no one can be despised or marginalised due to their origin, belief, language, or attire,” Erdogan added.

Erdogan said Turkey plans to construct enough buildings in a year to meet the needs of earthquake victims, adding that 3,19,000 houses would be built in that period, Xinhua news agency reported.

On February 6, two powerful earthquakes struck 11 Turkish provinces, killing more than 50,000 people in the country. An estimated 14 million people, or 16 per cent of Turkey’s population, were affected by the disaster.

