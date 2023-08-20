EU panel denies interference in Zimbabwe’s electoral process

Several foreign observer missions and international organizations are observing the electoral process at the invitation by the Zimbabwean government, and the EU is among the foreign observer groups…reports Asian Lite News

The head of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) on Saturday denied that the mission is interfering in the electoral processes of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabweans will head to the polls on Wednesday to choose a president, Members of Parliament and representatives of local governments.

Several foreign observer missions and international organizations are observing the electoral process at the invitation by the Zimbabwean government, and the EU is among the foreign observer groups.

However, Zimbabwe’s leading daily newspaper Herald reported on Friday that the EU EOM was allegedly bribing some local Zimbabwean journalists to report negatively about the electoral process.

But upon touching down in Harare on Saturday, head of the EU EOM Fabio Massimo Castaldo denied the claims of interference and improper conduct.

“The EU EOM is astounded by the defamatory and malicious accusations made in an article, published in local Zimbabwean media yesterday (Friday). These allegations are based on unsubstantiated rumors and entirely fabricated,” Castaldo said in a statement.

Castaldo said the EU EOM has taken note of previous attempts to discredit the mission, adding that the articles reflect a continued effort to undermine the mission and credible election observation.

“The EU EOM adheres to a strict code of conduct. The EU EOM continues its work, according to its mandate and methodology based on the principles of independence, impartiality and non-interference,” Castaldo said.

The EU EOM is set to deploy its short-term observers to various parts of Zimbabwe on Aug. 20, joining their long-term observers that were deployed in the country last month.

