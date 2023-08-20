Zambian cabinet approves introduction of refugee policy

Mike Mposha, the acting chief government spokesperson, said the cabinet’s decision comes on the premise that the country has been hosting persons of concerns from neighboring countries since the 1940s…reports Asian Lite News

The Zambian cabinet has approved the introduction of the country’s first-ever national policy on refugees aimed at ensuring effective management of matters related to refugees, a government spokesperson said on Saturday.

Mike Mposha, the acting chief government spokesperson, said the cabinet’s decision comes on the premise that the country has been hosting persons of concerns from neighboring countries since the 1940s.

He said despite the country hosting refugees, there has been no national policy on refugees to guide the proper management of the affairs of refugees.

“The absence of the refugee policy in the past made it difficult to provide effective protection of refugees as well as provision of social services, livelihood opportunities and lasting solutions,” he said in a statement released following a cabinet meeting.

According to the government spokesperson, the decision was also in line with the country’s constitution as well as international requirements such as the 1951 convention relating to status of refugees and the 1969 convention governing the specific aspects of refugees problems in Africa, among others.

