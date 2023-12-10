First Female firefighters Join Bangladesh’s Force

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Department said that among the 12 vehicles, six were burnt in Dhaka city, three in Chattogram, two in Gazipur, and one in Sirajganj…reports Asian Lite News

For the first time in the history of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD), 15 female firefighters have joined the force, local media reported.

Bangladeshi Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday welcomed the newly-appointed female firefighters at a ceremony in Dhaka, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

Those 15 women out of 2,707 applicants were selected as firefighters through preliminary screening, physical fitness, medical tests, written tests and oral examination, Xinhua news agency reported.

Last month, they officially joined the force located in Purbachal on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Previously, women worked at the FSCD as officers, but none were appointed to the firefighter position.

In order to eliminate gender discrimination, the post of ‘Fireman’ in the country has been recently changed to “Firefighter” as per the order of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, last week, at least 12 vehicles were set ablaze in Bangladesh in 24-hours allegedly by the country’s main opposition party BNP’s supporters.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Department said that among the 12 vehicles, six were burnt in Dhaka city, three in Chattogram, two in Gazipur, and one in Sirajganj.

It said that the vehicles included six buses, two covered vans, one truck, and three pickup vans.

“Twenty-one firefighting units were employed to douse the fires,” Fire Service and Civil Defence Department said.

The miscreants also set a bus of ‘Taranga Paribahan’ on fire in Shahbagh area of Dhaka on Thursday afternoon. The incident took place in front of Aziz Super Market while another bus was also set on fire at Motijheel Egret circle, Duty Officer Rozina Akter at Fire Service and Civil Defence told IANS.

Bangladesh is currently witnessing a 10the blockade called by the opposition party BNP, which started on Wednesday.

The BNP has been calling shutdowns and blockades in Bangladesh asking for the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation while also demanding to hold the general elections under an interim government.

Since October, Bangladesh has witnessed 266 arson attacks across the country allegedly by the BNP.

