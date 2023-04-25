Flydubai plane lands safely in Dubai Airport

The aircraft reportedly caught fire after the bird hit…reports Asian Lite News

Following a bird strike during take-off from Kathmandu, a flydubai flight which caught fire, safely landed in Dubai International (DXB) Airport on Monday morning.

The flight crew followed a standard operating procedure and continued its journey after determining that the engine was within normal operating parameters.

A statement from a flydubai spokesperson said, “flydubai flight FZ 576 from Kathmandu Airport (KTM) has safely landed in Dubai International (DXB) at 00:11 local time after experiencing a bird strike during takeoff from Kathmandu. Our experienced flight crew followed standard operating procedure and continued the onward journey after determining that the engine was within normal operating parameters.

The aircraft landed normally in Dubai and further inspection will be conducted. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our passenger’s travel schedule.”

The aircraft reportedly caught fire after the bird hit. Fire tenders were scrambled at the airport.

Nepal’s Minister of Tourism, Sudan Kirati, too, confirmed that the flight had landed safely in Dubai.

According to the minister, all passengers were safe. Officials said the plane flew on one engine after the bird hit

Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority on Monday tweeted: “Flydubai flight number 576, (Boeing 737-800) Kathmandu to Dubai flight is normal now and proceeding to her destination Dubai as per the flight plan. Kathmandu airport operation is normal from 16:14 UTC (09:59 pm local time).”

Recently, a Saudia Airlines cargo flight made an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after its windshield cracked mid-air, airport officials told ANI.

The aircraft landed safely at the Kolkata Airport at 12:02 pm.

Before the landing, the airport had made all the necessary arrangements.

A full emergency was withdrawn after the flight landed, according to airport officials.

Earlier, an Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight returned to the Bangalore International Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue.

The airline said the aircraft did a normal landing at Bengaluru airport.

The flight inspection was done and later it took off to its destination. (ANI)

