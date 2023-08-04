G20 nations to unite in cultural exchange

The idea of featuring ancient artifacts from various countries not only enriches the cultural fabric of the summit but also fosters a spirit of mutual appreciation and respect for each other’s history and traditions…reports Asian Lite News

As the G20 Culture Ministers meeting in Varanasi approaches on August 26, India is gearing up to make a significant request to all member countries. During the grand conclave scheduled for September 9-10, India will ask each nation to present ancient artifacts representing their rich cultural heritage.

The presentation of these ancient artifacts holds great importance, as they can also be linked to the respective countries’ historical relations with India, creating a unique and meaningful cultural exchange. The United States has already taken a commendable step by offering around 100-150 artefacts that were once part of India’s own rich cultural history.

During the summit, these precious artifacts will be showcased to all the dignitaries attending the event in India on September 9-10. This exhibition will serve as a powerful testament to the diverse cultural heritage that unites the G20 member countries.

Furthermore, there are plans to include these artifacts in the upcoming permanent G20 museum, which will be housed in the ‘Indian Mandapam,’ the venue of the summit. This museum will stand as a symbol of unity and cooperation among the G20 nations, highlighting the shared cultural heritage that binds them together.

#G20 delegates immersed themselves in a vibrant cultural evening, indulging in Tamil Nadu's rich culture, delectable cuisine, mesmerizing folk dance and captivating music at the end of the 4th #ECSWG and Environment & Climate ministers meeting.#G20India#G20Nation@g20org pic.twitter.com/8cTAgDqbrR — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) July 28, 2023

The idea of featuring ancient artifacts from various countries not only enriches the cultural fabric of the summit but also fosters a spirit of mutual appreciation and respect for each other’s history and traditions. It serves as a platform for celebrating the contributions of different civilizations, thus promoting a deeper understanding among the G20 nations.

Through this initiative, India aims to create a lasting impact on the global stage by showcasing the beauty and significance of its cultural heritage. By encouraging other member countries to contribute their ancient artifacts, the summit will become a vibrant and diverse display of the world’s cultural tapestry.

Moreover, this cultural exchange will further strengthen diplomatic ties and forge stronger bonds of friendship among the G20 nations. It presents an opportunity for dialogue and interaction that goes beyond economic and political matters, fostering an environment of appreciation and admiration for each other’s cultural legacy.

Later this month, the G20 Culture Ministers meeting promises to be an important occasion where culture becomes a bridge that connects the member countries, transcending borders and promoting unity. As the world watches the exchange of ancient artifacts during the summit, it will witness a remarkable celebration of humanity’s shared history and a testament to the value of cultural heritage in shaping our collective future.

