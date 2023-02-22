IDEX: Deals worth Dh12.64bn signed in 2 days

The cumulative value of deals signed at IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 is now Dh12.64 billion with a total of 23 deals…reports Asian Lite News

Tawazun Council, the independent government entity that works closely with the Ministry of Defence, security agencies and Abu Dhabi Police, to maximize value through acquisition systems, announced signing 12 deals, worth Dh8.14 billion, with local and international companies on the second day of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023.

The cumulative value of deals signed at IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 is now Dh12.64 billion with a total of 23 deals.

The announcement was made by Tawazun Council’s official spokesmen Majed Ahmed Al Jaberi and Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi.

Zayed Saeed Al Meraikhi said, “The number of contracts signed with local companies has reached 8, with a total value of Dh7.6 billion, while the number of contracts signed with international companies has reached 4, with a total value of Dh543 million.

The biggest contract- worth Dh4.7 billion, was awarded to Halcon, a subsidiary of Edge Group to procure Desert Sting P5 system. Also signed with Halcon is an Dh1.1 billion contract to procure Hunter systems.

A contract worth Dh1.33 billion was signed with ADASI, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure Shadow system.

Other announced deals with local companies included two contracts with Trust International Group, the first, worth Dh179 million to procure Minimi machine gun and the second, worth Dh20 million to procure 7.62 mm machine gun.

An Dh175 million contract was signed with ADSB, a subsidiary of Edge Group, to procure rescue boats and an Dh40 million contract with International Golden Group to procure telecom systems.

Also signed is an Dh20 million contract with Marakeb to develop Golden Unit of multi-mission unmanned boat.

Announcing the second day’s deals with international companies, Al Jaberi said, “Tawazun Council is pleased to announce the contracts that were signed/ on behalf of the Ministry of Defence on the second day of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023.”

The international contracts announced today included two with France’s Thales Six, one is worth Dh316 million to develop and support ground station radio and the other is an Dh159 million contract to procure CMS systems.

The other two signed contracts were an Dh57 million contract with the German company Rheinmetall, to provide technical support for engagement simulation and an Dh11 million contract with the US company Harris International to procure telecom systems and intercom units.

Pic credits Twitter @IDEX_UAE

MBZ tours IDEX

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has toured the IDEX at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

President, accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, visited the pavilions and stands of several participant companies and national entities who are showcasing the latest technology and developments in the defence industry.

The UAE President’s tour included the pavilions and participation of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Russia and China, in addition to France, Serbia, the United States and the Republic of Korea.

He was briefed by representatives of the participating countries and companies on their innovations in equipment manufacturing and their production of advanced defence technology systems.

The UAE President stated that the organising of IDEX over the past three decades emphasised the UAE’s approach of building bridges of communication and cooperation with the world with the aim of achieving peace, stability and a better future for humanity.

He extended his thanks to the exhibition organisers and partners and expressed his appreciation for their contribution to the ongoing success and development of the event.

During the tour, the UAE President met with several heads of the participating delegations and guests at IDEX 2023.

He welcomed the participants, exhibitors, countries and international companies, stressing the importance of collaboration between global partners to ensure stability.

On the sidelines of the event, Sheikh Mohamed met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic; Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Éric Trappier, CEO of Dassault Aviation; and Neal Blue, Chairman and CEO of General Atomics (GA).

The meetings touched on the participation of the guests’ countries and their latest technology solutions on display, as well as the opportunities offered by IDEX for participants to exchange expertise and experience, as well as providing opportunities for partnerships among major international companies in the sector.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]