IDEX-NAVDEX: Lockheed Martin to display next-sen security tech

Participating under the theme ‘Partnering for Security and Prosperity,’ Lockheed Martin will exhibit solutions designed to counter evolving security threats across all domains…reports Asian Lite News

Lockheed Martin Corporation will present its vision for 21st Century Security solutions with a focus on integrated capabilities at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) taking place in Abu Dhabi, February 20-24, 2023.

U.S. Army General (Retired) John W. Nicholson Jr., Chief Executive of Lockheed Martin Middle East, said, “IDEX has been a leading platform for Lockheed Martin and the aerospace and defence sector for many decades, and we look forward to our expanded participation this year to include a dedicated presence at NAVDEX for the first time.”

He added, “Building on our deep partnerships with the UAE and the wider region, we look forward to showcasing some of our most innovative capabilities and engaging with our partners to discuss the latest trends and technologies that can help them meet their most crucial defence requirements.”

Participating under the theme ‘Partnering for Security and Prosperity,’ Lockheed Martin will exhibit solutions designed to counter evolving security threats across all domains – land, air, sea, and space.

The company will also unveil its immersive Vast™ experience system for the first time in the region, which brings multi-domain missions to life through interactive 3D visualisations presented to attendees at the show.

The 2023 edition will also feature a dedicated space showcasing the latest technologies developed by Emirati interns at Lockheed Martin’s Center for Innovation and Security Solutions (CISS) at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

Hundreds of UAE students have received specialist training at the CISS in areas including robotics, AI, networked systems, and modeling and simulation exercises, leading to employment opportunities for top performers within Lockheed Martin and other leading UAE defence entities.

Before IDEX and NAVDEX, Lockheed Martin will participate in the one-day International Defence Conference (IDC) on 19th February as a Platinum Sponsor, joining distinguished industry experts to debate and share ideas around today’s complex defence environment.

During the IDC, Nicholson will participate in a high-level panel discussion titled ‘Promise and Peril: Technology, Human Society, and Human Security’ at the conference.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

ALSO READ: UAE opens largest field hospital in Turkey

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]