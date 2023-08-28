Imran Acquitted of Murder Abetment Charges

Razzaq’s son had accused the former premier of being behind his father’s murder…reports Asian Lite News

A court in Pakistan has dismissed an FIR stating murder abetment charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer confirmed on Monday,

In June, Khan was charged with abetting the murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Quetta that month, reports The Express Tribune.

Razzaq’s son had accused the former premier of being behind his father’s murder.

In a tweet, Khan’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said: “The court has dismissed the FIR registered against Imran Khan registered in Bijli Road police station in Quetta… Once again Imran Khan has emerged victorious against a false case.

“Congratulations to all of Pakistan for the victory of justice.”

Before he died, Razzaq had submitted an application seeking the registration of a treason case against the former Prime Minister for violating the Constitution by unconstitutionally dissolving Parliament after he lost a vote of confidence in April 2022, that ousted him from power, The Express Tribune reported.

A division bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) had fixed a hearing of the case on June 7 — the day of the killing.

However, the case could not be heard because of the absence of the bench, while members of the legal fraternity boycotted court proceedings against the killing of the senior lawyer.

ALSO READ-‘Imran Wanted To Bring Revolution Against Army’

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]