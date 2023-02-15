India-Russia defence partnership touches new heights at Aero India  

Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, including reconnaissance and strike Orion-E, reconnaissance Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 – a novelty of 2022 – are also displayed in Bengaluru…reports Asian Lite News

Russia is engaged in technical consultations with India on the production of Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems (ZRPK), Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM), Boomerang infantry fighting vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Alexander Mikheyev, head of the Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport, has revealed that the plans for the production of these and other products in India are progressing within the framework of the memorandums that were signed with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).

Pantsir-S1 is designed for use against air targets, including low-flying ones, as well as for the destruction of ground (surface) targets and the enemy manpower.

The Tor-M2 SAM systems provide round-the-clock air defence cover for the Russian Armed Forces’ units conducting offensive operations. Its unique capabilities enable it to provide reliable protection for troops during marching, crossing, area occupation and firing positions of missile and artillery crews. An important task of the anti-aircraft missile system is to provide cover for Russian humanitarian aid convoys and refugee transports, as well as to combat the ubiquitous enemy drones.

Mikheyev, who is currently in Bangalore for the Aero India 2023, has also assured that the deliveries of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 and Project 11356 frigates to India is proceeding in accordance with the terms specified in the contract.

“Rosoboronexport fulfills all current obligations under contracts with the Indian side in accordance with joint agreements,” Mikheev told Russia’s leading news agency Tass.

The unified Russian exposition, located in pavilion B, houses the stands of Rosoboronexport, the United Aircraft Corporation (part of Rostec) and the Almaz-Antey Concern. Aero India is also hosting delegations from leading Russian companies producing products related to the theme of the exhibition.

“Military-technical cooperation between Russia and India is an example of industrial partnership with many finalised and ongoing joint projects for all types of armed forces,” believes Mikheev.

“Today, we offer new points of interaction in the framework of the joint development and production of high-tech products based on Indian enterprises as part of the national ‘Make in India’ programme in compliance with all requirements for localization and technology transfer.”

Rosoboronexport is presenting about 200 samples of Russian-made weapons and military equipment, including the advanced Su-57E 5th generation multirole fighter, the Checkmate light tactical aircraft, the Il-76MD-90A(E) military transport aircraft, tanker Il-78MK-90A, as well as super-maneuverable fighters Su-35 and Su-30SME, multifunctional front-line fighter MiG-35D.

Rosoboronexport is also showing at the exhibition the Ka-226T light multi-purpose helicopter, the production of which is proposed to be launched on the basis of the Indo Russian Helicopters Limited joint venture with the participation of Russian and Indian industrial companies as part of the ‘Make in India’ programme.

General Manoj Pande #COAS visited #IndiaPavilion in #AeroIndia, #Bengaluru & was briefed on the indigenously developed Weapon Systems & Equipment displayed at the Exhibition. #COAS appreciated the exhibitors for their efforts to achieve #Aatmanirbharta in the Defence Sector. pic.twitter.com/ELfwJFr8IE — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) February 15, 2023

In addition, a wide range of Russian military helicopters for various purposes is being demonstrated at Aero India 2023. Among them are the upgraded versions of the Ka-52E , Mi-28NE combat helicopters and the military transport Mi-171Sh that are most in demand today on the world market and in the Asia-Pacific region .

Russian unmanned aerial vehicles, including reconnaissance and strike Orion-E, reconnaissance Orlan-10E and Orlan-30 – a novelty of 2022 – are also displayed in Bengaluru.In the air defence segment, Rosoboronexport is presenting at the exhibition the entire range of weapons that can be used both separately and as part of a layered air defence system.

The Russian exposition shows the S-350E Vityaz anti-aircraft missile system, the Viking, Tor-M2KM, Tor-M2E anti-aircraft missile systems and the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system.

In addition, the company is showcasing Igla-S and Verba portable anti-aircraft missile systems. The visitors to the exhibition will be shown Russian means of combating unmanned aerial vehicles, including complexes ”

ALSO READ-Macron again seeks India’s role in ending Russia-Ukraine conflict

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]