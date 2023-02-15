India sends more relief material to quake-hit Syria

The material included rations & medicines from Government of India as well as contributions from the international community…reports Asian Lite News

An Indian Army team deployed in United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) on Wednesday delivered relief material to quake-rattled Aleppo in Syria.

The material included rations & medicines from Government of India as well as contributions from the international community.

“#IndianArmy team deployed in @UNDOF delivers relief material to Aleppo, #Syria. This included rations & medicines from Government of #India as well as contributions from the international community,” Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Union Health Ministry said that it provided life-saving humanitarian medical assistance to quake-hit Turkey and Syria.

Under operation Dost, emergency relief material comprising life-saving medicines, protective items and critical care equipment valued at over Rs 7 crore were arranged and promptly dispatched to Turkey and Syria, the Ministry tweeted.

Union Health Minister on Tuesday post on Twitter: India provided life-saving emergency medicines, protective items, medical equipment, critical care drugs, etc as part of the country’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria.

On February 6, a massive earthquake rattled Turkey and Syria.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]