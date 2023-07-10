Indian High Commissioner feature in posters at pro-Khalistan protest

Pro-Khalistani elements had announced rallies on Saturday outside Indian Missions in the UK, US, Canada and Australia after the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar…reports Asian Lite News

The Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and the Consul General featured in the posters held up by the pro-Khalistani protestors during a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission.

The UK, however, saw a significantly subdued protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on Saturday, with only 30-40 pro-Khalistanis showing up between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm GMT on Saturday.

The protestors were seen carrying Khalistani flags and posters against Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami and Consul General in Birmingham, Shashank Vikram, blaming them for the death of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was wanted in India on terrorism charges.

The security in the area was beefed up with the UK police calling in additional forces to the spot. However, the protesters had left the site at the time of filing this report.

Pro-Khalistani elements had announced rallies on Saturday outside Indian Missions in the UK, US, Canada and Australia after the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Nijjar.

After his death demonstrations were organised in several cities across the world, including Melbourne, San Francisco and Toronto.

London, Mar 20 (ANI): Khalistani elements attempting to pull down the Indian flag but the flag was rescued by the Indian security personnel at the High Commission of India, in London on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

This was followed by posters threatening the Indian ambassadors to Canada and the US, as well as the consulate general in Toronto.

The posters also announced rallies outside Indian missions in the UK, San Francisco and Canada on Saturday.

Amid a surge in violence by the anti-India elements outside diplomatic premises and threats to Indian diplomats in London, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said New Delhi has raised the issue of threats to Indian diplomats in London, but it will judge the UK authorities only by what actually happens on the ground.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday said any direct attacks on Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable.

He said the UK had made clear to the Indian High Commissioner, Doraiswami, and the Indian government that the safety of staff at the High Commission was paramount.

“Any direct attacks on the Indian High Commission in London are completely unacceptable. We have made clear to @VDoraiswami and the Government of India that the safety of staff at the High Commission is paramount,” Cleverly said in a tweet.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, also responded to Cleverly’s tweet saying the UK government attaches importance to the safety of friends and colleagues.

“To amplify the importance which @FCDOGovUK attaches to the safety and security of friends and colleagues, and their premises, at @HCI_London,” he said in a tweet.

To amplify the importance which @FCDOGovUK attaches to the safety and security of friends and colleagues, and their premises, at @HCI_London https://t.co/0Dq00yhuZI — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) July 6, 2023

The matter of security of the Indian High Commission and Indian diplomats in the UK was also discussed by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval with his UK counterpart Tim Barrow on Friday, according to sources.

“The issue of the safety of the Indian High Commission and Indian diplomats in the UK was discussed with the British NSA. The British side assured adequate safety and security of the High Commission and the Indian diplomats in the UK,” said a source familiar with the matter.

On March 19, a group of people chanting pro-Khalistan slogans took down the Indian flag at the High Commission in London, following which the Indian government summoned the senior-most UK diplomat and lodged a strongly worded protest.

The desecration of the Indian Flag led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled here in Britain. (ANI)

ALSO READ-‘Khalistan’ a growing concern for Canada

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]