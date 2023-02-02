Intelligent Health Pavilion opened at Arab Health

Visitors can immerse themselves in live demonstrations, including a groundbreaking digital Intensive Care Unit…reports Asian Lite News

The official opening of the Intelligent Health Pavilion took place at Arab Health 2023, in partnership with Intelligent Health Association (IHA), allowing visitors to experience live use cases of the latest advances in sustainable healthcare technology across the care continuum.

Running until 2nd February at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the Intelligent Health Pavilion showcases how multiple technologies can seamlessly inter-operate with state-of-the-art medical equipment and co-exist to improve the overall patient care environment.

Visitors can immerse themselves in live demonstrations, including a groundbreaking digital Intensive Care Unit, an intelligent Operating Room, and a revolutionary Emergency Room enabling visitors to experience each step in a person’s health journey from a patient, caregiver, or provider.

Paul, H. Frisch, Attending, Department of Medical Physics; Chief, Biomedical Physics & Engineering, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Centre, said, “Today, the healthcare environment is not really about isolated technologies. In fact, today’s hospitals use many devices – such as RFID and tablets – that are not medical devices. The focus now is on how these technologies are integrated and how the information is shared, directly impacting how hospitals operate.

“At the Intelligent Health Pavilion at Arab Health, operators and clinicians can see how the technologies function in a real environment, providing new metrics that many hospitals don’t have access to and showing how the pieces integrate. From a business perspective, with interoperability, hospitals can monitor workflow and make optimisations and process improvements in medical care and delivery and their operational flow and management.

Harry P. Pappas, Founder and CEO, Intelligent Health Association, said, “We developed the concept of the Intelligent Health™ Pavilion to educate the healthcare community on how they can adopt these technologies to improve patient care, patient safety, and the overall patient experience. Not only does the pavilion demonstrate the continuum of care, but it highlights the benefits of a seamless data environment. Today, wearable devices such as smartphones and smartwatches can capture data from patients and share that seamlessly with their circle of care – the family, the physician, the insurance company.”

A host of new technologies are on display at the Pavilion, including wearable finger sensors that monitor vital signs in the ICU without the need for invasive lines, catheters, or arm cuffs, advanced digital stethoscopes where clinicians can listen to auscultation sounds through wired or wireless earphones with better amplification of heart and respiratory sounds, dual noise cancellation technology and sound recording. Also featured is a newborn infant protection solution that uses Real-Time Location System (RTLS) to enable quick and efficient response to abduction attempts from the hospital.

