Int’l tourism conference to be held in Pakistan

Pakistan will hold a three-day international conference in July to promote tourism in the country, local media reported on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, Ramesh Kuma said that a national tourism policy has been finalised and would be announced at the conference starting from July 11 in order to attract tourists from abroad, reports Xinhua news agency citing local media.

“Several participants from different countries will also attend the event, and a draft of Memorandums of Understanding on tourism has been finalised and it would be signed with several future partners on the occasion,” said the official.

According to Kuma, a roundtable meeting will also be convened on July 5, which would be attended by diplomats of different countries to discuss opportunities for tourism in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is full of cultural heritage. The government is determined to promote tourism, especially historical sites and natural scenic beauties,” said the official, adding that tourists can get a 10-day e-visa through Gandhara Portal within seven working days.

He added that efforts are being made to achieve a target of attracting up to half a million tourists to Pakistan annually.

