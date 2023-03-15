Iran seeks Bahrain ties after Saudi detente

Direct talks are reportedly being held between Iran and Bahrain on the restoration of bilateral relations, after the former’s Saudi rapprochement….reports Asian Lite News

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has said that “good” diplomatic moves are being made toward the normalisation of Iran’s relations with Bahrain.

The official spokesperson of Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in an interview with the Iranian state-own Arabic-language news channel Al-Alam, expressing optimism that Iran would normalise its ties with Bahrain, as well as other regional countries.

Kanaani stressed that the Iranian government is determined to improve relations with all regional states based on common interests.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, the Spokesperson said the recent detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia will have other positive regional impacts, such as leading to a rapprochement between Iran and Bahrain, Xinhua news agency reported.

Media reports said on Tuesday that direct talks are being held between Iran and Bahrain on the restoration of bilateral relations, and the results are expected to be announced in the near future.

Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after Saudi Arabia cut its ties with Tehran in response to the attacks on the Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shia cleric.

China, Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday announced that the latter two had reached a deal that includes the agreement to resume diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions within two months.

Yet to reach consensus: Saudi

The agreement to restore ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran underscores the joint desire by both sides to “resolve disputes through communication and dialogue”, said Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

However, he added, “This does not mean that we have reached a resolution to all outstanding differences between our two countries.”

Prince Faisal told Asharq Al Awsat in remarks published on Sunday: “We, in the kingdom, hope to open a new page with Iran and enhance the prospects for co-operation in a way that reflects positively on the consolidation of security and stability, and the advancement of development and prosperity, not only in our two countries but in the region as a whole.”

China gets praise

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that China’s important role in resuming Tehran-Riyadh relations is part of Beijing’s efforts to help ensure peace, stability and security in the Middle East.

By hosting the Iranian and Saudi Arabian delegations and exchanging messages between the two sides, China managed to prepare the ground, with goodwill, for holding a successful meeting for the achievement of the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the ministry’s spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told a weekly press conference.

Iran always praises such roles, as ensuring peace, stability and security in the region is contributing to safeguarding the collective interests of all countries that seek their benefits in stability and security, Kanaani said, adding that the Chinese government’s role served the common good and all sides’ interests.

With their ties returning to normalcy, Tehran and Riyadh, by expanding their cooperation, cannot only serve their own interests, but also have a favourable impact on enhancing regional cooperation and convergence, he said, adding the agreement will also have positive influence in the international arena.

Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi Arabia’s minister of state, member of the Council of Ministers and national security adviser, led the Saudi delegation, and Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, led the Iranian delegation during talks in Beijing from March 6 to 10, according to a trilateral statement issued by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran.

UN Yemen envoy in Iran

UN Yemen envoy Hans Grundberg has visited Iran to drum up support for the diplomatic push to bring about peace in Yemen and renew the UN-brokered truce, the Arab News reported.

The envoy’s office said that Grundberg met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials to discuss the launch of more inclusive peace negotiations between Yemen’s warring groups to end the country’s eight-year war.

“Discussions tackled the need for regional support for the start of an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices to sustainably end the conflict. During meetings, Grundberg stressed that ending the conflict in Yemen is important for enhancing regional security.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said that Amir-Abdollahian emphasized his country’s support for the truce, UN-led efforts to establish peace in Yemen and an end to Yemen’s “inhumane blockade.”

The ministry said on its website: “Amir-Abdollahian said the Islamic Republic of Iran backs any negotiations which would help establish peace and stability in Yemen.”

