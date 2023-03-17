Iran to cement Ties with UAE

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs, said that Iran has appointed the envoy and the process of dispatching him to Abu Dhabi is going through its final stages…reports Asian Lite News

A senior Iranian diplomat said that Iran will soon send its ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ali Bagheri Kani, Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs, said that Iran has appointed the envoy and the process of dispatching him to Abu Dhabi is going through its final stages, reported the official news agency IRNA.

Kani made the remarks as Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani held talks on Thursday with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a visit to the UAE.

In September 2022, the UAE reinstated its ambassador to Iran, years after the two countries downgraded ties.

In 2016, the UAE downgraded its relations with Iran after Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in response to the protests held outside the Saudi embassy in the Iranian capital of Tehran after the kingdom executed a senior Shiite cleric.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The UAE president congratulated Iran on reaching the China-brokered detente deal with Saudi Arabia, describing it as a “determining” factor in promoting greater synergy and convergence among regional states.

He expressed the hope that Shamkhani’s visit to Abu Dhabi would open a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The president also stressed the UAE’s willingness to remove misunderstandings between the two countries and improve the bilateral ties.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Shamkhani discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Iran and opportunities for enhancing cooperation between the two countries. Their talks also covered regional and international issues of mutual concern, and the importance of working to support peace and cooperation in the region to enable progress and prosperity for its people.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security.

Shamkhani said that Iran stands ready to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with the UAE, while calling for regional cooperation to reject foreign interference.

Shamkhani said that the two countries should stay alert against foreign interference that impedes the development of the bilateral ties.

