Iran, UAE agree to bolster ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his counterpart of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have agreed to expand cooperation in various fields.

During a phone call, Iran’s Amir-Abdollahian and UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah agreed to expand cooperation in various fields, including the private sector, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Amir-Abdollahian said the bilateral relations are improving, and active meetings and exchanges between the two countries’ officials are underway, stressing that Iran has no limits to all-out expansion of its relations with the UAE.

🔽Iranian FM & his counterpart from the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held a phone conversation,during which they offered congratulations to one another on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr & discussed issues of bilateral, regional & international significance. pic.twitter.com/wCsYsVFMNt — Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) April 22, 2023

Sheikh Abdullah, for his part, said promoting bilateral relations in various fields bears on the two countries’ common interests, adding there are diverse opportunities to enhance cooperation.

The top UAE diplomat said he noticed an array of regional countries have seen strengthened bilateral ties lately, including the normalisation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and the development in Syria.

In early April, Iran appointed its first ambassador to UAE since 2016 amid thawing relations. The UAE reinstated its ambassador in Tehran in September, 2022.

In 2016, the UAE downgraded its relations with Iran after Riyadh cut diplomatic ties with Tehran.

