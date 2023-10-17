Iran warns of ‘preemptive measure’ against Israel

Amir-Abdollahian said the “resistance front” could carry out the “pre-emptive action” in the coming hours”….reports Asian Lite News

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has warned of a “pre-emptive action” in the coming hours if Israel’s “war crimes against Palestinians” in Gaza did not stop.

In recent days, Iran has repeatedly talked about the risk of an escalation in the Israel-Hamas war, but the Minister’s remarks were the strongest warning yet that the fighting might spread, making it into a regional conflict, the BBC reported.

Amir-Abdollahian said the “resistance front” could carry out the “pre-emptive action” in the coming hours”.

The “resistance front” is an alliance of forces in the region that includes Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese group backed by Iran.

In the past week, Hezbollah and the Israeli military have exchanged fire along the Lebanese-Israeli border, raising fears that this could become another front in the war.

Hezbollah has a vast arsenal of weapons, with missiles capable of striking deep into Israeli territory, as well as tens of thousands of well-trained, battle-hardened fighters. The “resistance front” also includes groups Iran supports in Syria and Iraq, the BBC reported.

Western countries have warned Tehran against escalating the situation and, so far, the cross-border violence has been contained. But some believe this could change if Israel goes ahead with a ground offensive into Gaza, and militants here decide they must respond.

USS ‘Eisenhower’ strike group headed to Israel

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean in a move widely seen as a deterrent to Iran and Hezbollah.

The announcement came just after Austin completed his visit to Israel where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

In a statement, Austin said this is being done “as part of our effort to deter hostile actions against Israel or any efforts towards widening this war following Hamas’s attack on Israel.”

The Strike Group includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea, guided-missile destroyers USS Gravely and USS Mason, and Carrier Air Wing 3, with nine aircraft squadrons, and embarked headquarters staff.

The Eisenhower CSG will join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, which arrived on Wednesday. The Ford CSG includes the USS Normandy, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney and USS Roosevelt. Earlier in the week, the U.S. Air Force announced deployment to the region of squadrons of F-15, F-16 and A-10 fighter aircraft.

“The increases to US force posture signal the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war,” said Austin.

The nuclear-powered Eisenhower is one of the US Navy’s 10 Nimitz-class carriers, while the Ford is the first of its class. (ANI)

