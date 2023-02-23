Iran welcomes normalisation of ties with Saudi, Egypt

The Foreign Minister praised efforts by Iraq’s officials, particularly the Foreign Minister, to host rapprochement talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad…reports Asian Lite News

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said Tehran welcomes the normalisation of relations with Riyadh and Cairo within the framework of its policy of strengthening ties with Muslim countries.



Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at a joint press conference in Baghdad with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein following their meeting earlier on Wednesday, according to official news agency IRNA.



The Foreign Minister praised efforts by Iraq’s officials, particularly the Foreign Minister, to host rapprochement talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Baghdad, and to bring about a detente between Tehran and Cairo, Xinhua news agency reported.



He also thanked his Iraqi counterpart’s efforts to bring Iran’s views closer to those of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.



Turning to bilateral ties with Iraq, Amir-Abdollahian highlighted Tehran’s sustained efforts to improve relations with its western neighbour.



He said Iran supports Iraq’s territorial integrity and independence, as well as the Iraqi government.



Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday morning and met with the country’s top officials.



Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shia cleric.



To improve bilateral relations and ease regional tension, Baghdad hosted several rounds of direct talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia over the past two years.



In recent years, Iran announced readiness to mend ties with Egypt by settling differences on certain issues.

