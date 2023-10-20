Ireland allocates $13.7m for humanitarian aid in Palestine

Martin, who is also Ireland’s foreign minister, pointed out that his country was a longstanding supporter of the critical work undertaken by UNRWA with and on behalf of Palestinian refugees…reports Asian Lite News

Ireland on Wednesday allocated €13 million ($13.7 million) in additional funding for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

Of this, €10 million will be given to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, which provides essential services to 5.7 million people in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

Meanwhile, €3 million will go towards the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs’ Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund.

The contributions will bring Ireland’s support to the people of Palestine to €29 million in 2023.

“We are witnessing tragic and shocking events in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory in the aftermath of the heinous attack by Hamas on Israel,” said Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

“I have said repeatedly that there should be a humanitarian ceasefire to meet the urgent basic needs of the people in Gaza. It is essential that humanitarian relief is provided to those who need it.

“This funding from Ireland will help the UN and others provide essential support to extremely vulnerable people, in particular those in Gaza who are dealing with acute and severe challenges.”

Martin, who is also Ireland’s foreign minister, pointed out that his country was a longstanding supporter of the critical work undertaken by UNRWA with and on behalf of Palestinian refugees.

He added that Ireland remained firmly committed to its political and financial support to the agency in such “deteriorating circumstances.”

Martin said: “I am acutely aware of how urgently funding is needed by UNRWA following my call with Commissioner General (Philippe) Lazzarini on Oct. 16. He articulated in the clearest terms that the situation unfolding in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented magnitude.

“UNRWA plays a vital role in delivering critical services such as healthcare, education, humanitarian relief and social services. Ireland remains a committed partner of the agency.

“Providing €13 million in assistance to the Occupied Palestinian Territories Humanitarian Fund will also address the escalating humanitarian needs by enabling rapid deployment of aid, particularly in life-saving sectors that have been hit hardest by the current conflict including health, shelter, food security and protection.”

