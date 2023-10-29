Israel dismisses UN Gaza truce resolution

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said the UN no longer held “even one ounce of legitimacy or relevance”…reports Asian Lite News

Israel has angrily dismissed a UN resolution urging a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza, vowing that it will continue to defend itself. The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas.

Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said the UN no longer held “even one ounce of legitimacy or relevance”. The US voted against the resolution but has called for a “humanitarian pause” in Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Israel’s military on Friday said it was expanding its operations, as its strikes intensified across the Gaza region. Spokesman Daniel Hagari said forces had “increased the attacks in Gaza. The air force widely attacks underground targets and terrorist infrastructure, very significantly”.

He again told Gaza residents to move further south. Israel has been bombing Gaza since the 7 October Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 people in Israel and saw 229 people taken hostage by Hamas.

The UN General Assembly on Friday voted in favour of an immediate truce in Gaza. There were 120 votes in favour, 14 against and 45 abstentions. The resolution – put forward by Jordan on behalf of the Arab group – also condemns all acts of violence against Palestinian and Israeli civilians, including all “terror and indiscriminate attacks”.

The vote is not legally binding, but carries moral weight due to the universality of the UN’s membership. Israel’s Ambassador Erdan called it “a dark day for the UN and for mankind,” vowing his country would use “every means” in fighting Hamas.

“Today is a day that will go down as infamy. We have all witnessed that the UN no longer holds even one ounce of legitimacy or relevance,” he said.

He accused those who voted yes of preferring to support “the defence of Nazi terrorists” instead of Israel.

US national security spokesperson John Kirby said the US would support breaks in fighting to help hostages get out of Gaza – and to allow more aid in. “We would support humanitarian pauses for stuff getting in, as well as for people getting out, and that includes pushing for fuel to get in and for the restoration of electrical power,” he said.

