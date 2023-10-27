Israel ground forces carry out raids in Gaza

Gaza’s health ministry said on Thursday that 7,028 Palestinians had been killed in the retaliatory air strikes, including 2,913 children…reports Asian Lite News

Israeli ground forces carried out a big raid into Gaza overnight against Hamas targets amid growing anger in the Arab world over Israel’s relentless bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said Israeli troops were still preparing for a full ground invasion, while the US and other countries urged Israel to delay such action, fearing it could ignite hostilities on other Middle East fronts.

The UN agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza said it may have to shut down operations very soon if no fuel reaches the Hamas-ruled territory amid a desperate need for shelter, water, food and medical services.

Israel has for nearly three weeks bombarded the densely populated Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israeli communities. Israel says Hamas killed some 1,400 people and took more than 200 hostage.

Gaza’s health ministry said on Thursday that 7,028 Palestinians had been killed in the retaliatory air strikes, including 2,913 children.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden cast doubt on the Palestinian casualty figures, which an Israeli military spokesman said could not be trusted.

The military has not provided any assessment of its own and Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra rejected the statements questioning the figures.

The ministry on Thursday published a document which it said contains the names of all the victims identified and their ID numbers.

Israeli army radio said the military had overnight staged its biggest incursion into northern Gaza of the current war. Armored vehicles crossed the fortified border and blew up buildings, a military video showed.

“Tanks and infantry struck numerous terrorist cells, infrastructure and anti-tank missile launch posts,” it said.

Palestinians said Israeli air strikes pounded the territory again overnight and people in central Gaza reported intensive tank shelling all night.

With no sign of a let-up in Gaza, the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates condemned what they called the targeting of civilians and violations of international law.

Their joint statement said Israel’s right to self-defense did not justify breaking the law and neglecting Palestinians’ rights. The Arab ministers condemned forced displacement and collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza.

They also criticized Israel’s occupation of Palestinian areas and called for more efforts to implement a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict — an idea at the heart of long-moribund peacemaking.

“The absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has led to repeated acts of violence and suffering for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the peoples of the region,” it said.

Support for Israel came from European governments.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Friday will send a clear signal of backing for Israel.

“We can be certain that the Israeli army will respect the rules that arise from international law in everything it does,” Scholz said.

But in words reflecting divisions within the bloc, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned Israel against starving Gaza.

Israel had a right to take action and to prevent future attacks, he said.

“But that is never an excuse for blocking a whole region, for blocking humanitarian aid. It cannot be an excuse to starve a population.”

ALSO READ-EU Commits €50 Million for Gaza Aid

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]