Israel recalls diplomatic staff from Turkey

Israeli ambassadors stationed in Turkey have been told to return to Israel…reports Asian Lite News

Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has said that he has ordered the return of the diplomatic representatives from Turkey in order to conduct a reassessment of Israel-Turkey relations.

“Against the background of the harsh statements from Turkey, I ordered the return of the diplomatic representatives from Turkey in order to conduct a reassessment of Israel-Turkey relations,” Cohen posted on X.

According to The Times of Israel, a review of diplomatic relations with Turkey is demanded by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, following the “harsh” condemnation of Israel’s military campaign against Hamas by Turkish leaders.

Israeli ambassadors stationed in Turkey have been told to return to Israel, according to Cohen.

Last week, Israel recalled its diplomats from the country as it also called on Israeli citizens to leave due to terror threats, according to The Times of Israel.

Amid Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan termed Hamas as ‘mujahideen’ defending their lands, as he announced the cancellation of his visit to Israel.

While addressing a conference of his AK party faction in parliament a few days back, the Turkish President said that Israel “can view Hamas as a terrorist organization along with the West. The West owes you a lot. But Turkey does not owe you anything,” The Times of Israel reported.

Speaking out against Israel, Erdogan also stated that he is cancelling plans to visit Israel because of its “inhumane” war.

“Hamas is not a terrorist organization, it is a group of mujahideen defending their lands,” he said, according to The Times of Israel.

“We had a project to go to Israel, but it was canceled, we will not go,” Erdogan added.

Meanwhile, the foreign minister of Turkey, Hakan Fidan has said that Israel committed “a crime against humanity” in its war in Gaza while speaking in Qatar, The Times of Israel reported.

“Targeting our Palestinian brothers, including children, patients and the elderly, even in schools, hospitals and mosques, is a crime against humanity,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a Security Council meeting, the UN chief said, “It is important to also recognise the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum,” claiming that “the Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation.”

He added, “They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence; their economy stifled; their people displaced; and their homes demolished. Their hopes for a political solution to their plight have been vanishing.”

Lambasting the UN chief after his remarks, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen stated, “Mr. Secretary-General, in what world do you live?” He rebutted as he addressed the Security Council. “Definitely, this is not our world.”

Following this, Cohen also cancelled a private meeting with Guterres, saying that there is “no place” for a “balanced approach”.

The October 7 attacks by Hamas killed at least 1,400 Israelis and wounded more than 4,500. The major offensive included the firing of thousands of rockets at Israel and the infiltration of the Jewish state by terrorist forces. (ANI)

