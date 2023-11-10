Israel Strikes Back After Eilat School Drone Attack

The military said in the statement that “the Syrian regime is completely responsible for all terrorist activity that takes place on its soil”…reports Asian Lite News

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said that it conducted an airstrike in Syria in retaliation to a drone attack fired from the neighbouring country towards a school in the southern Israeli city of Eilat.

In a statement, the military said that it identified the location in Syria from where the drone attack was carried out in Eliat on Thursday.

Without specifying, the IDF also said that it “attacked the organization that launched it (drone attack) in response”.

It also held the government in Damascus responsible for any attack from the Syrian soil.

The military said in the statement that “the Syrian regime is completely responsible for all terrorist activity that takes place on its soil”.

“The IDF will respond forcefully to any attempt to attack Israel,” it added.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF had posted on X that a “UAV hit a civilian building in the city of Eilat”.

