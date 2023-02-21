Israel, UAE unveil jointly-developed unmanned vessel at NAVDEX

The vessel, designed for commercial and military missions, includes autonomous systems, robotics, sonar, sensors, imaging systems, and advanced algorithms…reports Asian Lite News

An unmanned vessel, jointly developed by Israel and the UAE was unveiled at a Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, according to the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).



The vessel was jointly developed by the Israeli government company IAI, the UAE state-owned technology group EDGE, and the Abu Dhabi Ship Building Company, the IAI said on Monday.



The vessel, designed for commercial and military missions, includes autonomous systems, robotics, sonar, sensors, imaging systems, and advanced algorithms that will enable a variety of maritime capabilities, it added.



The capabilities include intelligence gathering, border and coastal patrols, mine detection, submarine detection and anti-submarine warfare, as well as the deployment of platforms for aircraft that take off and land vertically, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, inaugurated the 7th Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, coinciding with the16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX).

During his visit, Sheikh Hamed toured several national and foreign pavilions at the event, which are showcasing recent products and technologies in the naval defence industry, accompanied by Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Force

Sheikh Hamed also talked to several participants about their products and innovations and stressed that NAVDEX is a specialist international platform for national and international companies operating in naval defence to showcase their latest products and technologies.

It also offers major companies the opportunity to forge partnerships, he added, lauding the number of participating Emirati companies and their presence in NAVDEX and IDEX.

The Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition is held from February 20 to 24.

