Gently spiced, wonderfully sticky Dates and Tahini Cake

Ingredients

All Purpose Flour – 2 ¼ cup Granulated Sugar – 1 ¼ cup Egg – 3 Oil – 1 cup Baking Powder- 2tsp Milk – ½ cup Tahini Paste – ¾ cup Salt – a pinch Vanilla Essence – 1 ½ cup Dates – 1 cup ( kept soaked in 1/3 cup of boiling water) Walnuts – ½ cup ( chopped)

Method

In a large bowl sift flour, baking powder, salt and keep aside. In another large bowl beat the egg and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in the oil and vanilla essence and mix well. Add in the dry ingredients and mix it well until well – incorporated. Add in the tahini and fold the batter with a spatula. Fold in the dates and walnuts using a spatula. Grease the Bundt cake tin with butter and sprinkle some white sesame seeds. Transfer the cake batter into it evenly. Bake it at 180 degrees for 45 – 50 mins or until inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let it cool for 10 mins.

ENJOY !

