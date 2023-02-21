Gently spiced, wonderfully sticky Dates and Tahini Cake

Ingredients
- All Purpose Flour – 2 ¼ cup
- Granulated Sugar – 1 ¼ cup
- Egg – 3
- Oil – 1 cup
- Baking Powder- 2tsp
- Milk – ½ cup
- Tahini Paste – ¾ cup
- Salt – a pinch
- Vanilla Essence – 1 ½ cup
- Dates – 1 cup ( kept soaked in 1/3 cup of boiling water)
- Walnuts – ½ cup ( chopped)
Method
- In a large bowl sift flour, baking powder, salt and keep aside.
- In another large bowl beat the egg and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Add in the oil and vanilla essence and mix well.
- Add in the dry ingredients and mix it well until well – incorporated.
- Add in the tahini and fold the batter with a spatula.
- Fold in the dates and walnuts using a spatula.
- Grease the Bundt cake tin with butter and sprinkle some white sesame seeds. Transfer the cake batter into it evenly.
- Bake it at 180 degrees for 45 – 50 mins or until inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let it cool for 10 mins.
ENJOY !
