Israeli Forces Uncover 35 Gaza Tunnels, Seize Weapons

Israeli soldiers discovered 35 tunnel shafts and seized weapons in northern Gaza, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Sunday.

The shafts and tunnels were discovered during raids on the homes of Hamas officials in Gaza’s upscale Rimal and Sheikh Ejalin neighbourhoods. A number of Hamas militants were killed in the fighting.

Israeli forces also raided a Hamas military camp, where ammunition depots and seven rocket launchers were uncovered.

The army reported on Sunday morning that over the past 24 hours, soldiers engaged Hamas militants on the outskirts of Jabaliya.

A militant cell preparing to fire on troops from the roof of a residential building was eliminated in an air strike, according to the IDF. Weapons and military equipment were also found in residential buildings in the neighbourhood.

Israeli Navy commandos assisted ground forces from their position off the Gaza coast, attacking Hamas targets “using thousands of munitions from the sea” and assisting ground forces “with fire and observation by opening axes, escorting with fire, thwarting land threats against our forces and providing cover for land missions from the sea,” according to the IDF.

3 Hamas Commanders Killed

Three Hamas commanders were killed during overnight combat in Gaza, Israel Defence Forces announced on Monday morning.

According to the IDF, the soldiers identified a squad as they entered a munitions warehouse. The soldiers called in an airstrike, killing the militants and destroying the building and its weapons.

On Thursday evening, IDF presented CCTV footage of at least three hostages being brought into Shifa Hospital, under which Hamas has built terror infrastructure.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said intelligence confirmed that Hamas militants “quickly” murdered Cpl. Noa Marciano at Shifa, after she was taken there with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during her captivity.

Marciano, a resident of Modi’in in central Israel, was abducted from Kibbutz Nahal Oz, where she served as a lookout.

On Friday, the IDF said it recovered her body from a building adjacent to Shifa. A day earlier, the military announced that soldiers had located and recovered the body of Yehudit Weiss, 65, from a nearby building.

In addition to Marciano, two hostages from Nepal and Thailand were hidden at Shifa Hospital in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 massacre, said Hagari.

“The evidence I will share was sent by Israel through diplomatic channels to the countries of these civilians…. Hamas was hiding hostages and murdering hostages inside Shifa Hospital. Hamas was building tunnels under hospitals.”

Hagari proceeded to show footage of Hamas militants bringing two non-Israeli captives into the hospital by military jeep. “We have not yet located these hostages and have not rescued them,” he noted.

“The world must remember: Hamas is holding hostage the elderly, men, women, children and babies. The Israel Defense Forces has a moral obligation to bring everyone home. We will not rest until we do,” added Hagari.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Another 240 men, women, children and soldiers were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

