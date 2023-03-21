Jordan slams Israeli minister over ‘Greater Israel’ map

Jordan ministry had strongly denounced Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s use of a map of Israel featuring part of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan…reports Asian Lite News

Jordan has accused Israeli finance minster of violating international norms and peace treaty between the nations after he delivered speech in Paris featuring map includes parts of Jordan.

Jordan’s foreign ministry strongly denounced far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s use of a map of Israel featuring part of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the west bank, Jordan News reported.

أكد ⁦@AymanHsafadi⁩ في تصريحات صحافية اليوم:

-إدانة ورفض تصريحات وتصرفات وزير المالية الإسرائيلي التحريضية التي تعكس فكرا إقصائياً عنصرياً متطرفاً

-التصريحات لن تنال من #الأردن ومكانته

-الحقوق التاريخية للشعب الفلسطيني لا تلغيها تصريحات متطرفة https://t.co/hUs4YoKkBZ — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) March 21, 2023

The far right Israeli leader was delivering a speech at an event in Paris yesterday.

According to the Jordan News report,the map of what he called Greater Israel hanging in front of him, which appeared to define Israel’s borders as being inside parts of Jordan and including the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Jordan Foreign Ministry Spokesman Sinan Al-Majali.termed the move as “a reckless incitement that is in violation of international norms and the Jordanian-Israeli peace treaty.”

The ministry also denounced the racist and hard-line statements made by the Israeli minister against the Palestinian people and their right to exist, Jordan News reported.

