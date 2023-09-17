Karzai, US special envoy discuss economic situation

Apart from this, he highlighted the economic situation of Afghanistan and also thanked the US for providing aid in Afghanistan…reports Asian Lite News

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai met US Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West via video conference and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan under the Taliban administration, The Khaama press reported on Saturday.

The Afghanistan-based news agency reported that during the dialogue, the former president emphasized the vital role of girls’ and boys’ education in driving Afghanistan’s economic development and securing a promising future.

Karzai, in a statement on his X account, highlighted that they “discussed the economic situation of Afghanistan and emphasized the importance and impact of girls’ and boys’ education on Afghanistan’s economic growth and bright future, along with the necessary support for irrigation to benefit farmers and provide suitable alternative livelihoods.”

Previously, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Hamid Karzai currently “does not hold any political position in the country and is an ordinary individual.”

Earlier, Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai on the country’s 104th independence anniversary, urged the Taliban to reopen girls’ schools and universities, emphasizing that true independence requires educational access for all, Khaama Press reported.

The de facto authorities of Afghanistan, after seizing power in August 2021 have restricted women’s and girls’ freedom of movement, barred girls from attending secondary school, excluded women from the majority of the workforce, and forbade women from using public restrooms and gyms, reported the Afghan news agency.

Taliban has imposed draconian restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association, assembly and movement for women and girls.

The Taliban’s decision to ban female students above grade six from going to school has drawn widespread criticism at the national and international levels.

A number of international bodies, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, expressed concern over restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and work. Since the Taliban took control, the basic rights of women and girls have been violated. (ANI)

