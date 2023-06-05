Kerala nurse wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket draw

The Malayali nurse said that she would share a portion of the prize money with her family and the balance will be divided between charity and education of her children…reports Asian Lite News

A Keralite nurse working in Abu Dhabi has won the Big Ticket draw of Abu Dhabi of 20 million UAE dirhams (around Rs 45 crore).



Lovesy Mole Achamma won the Big Ticket draw on Saturday. She has been working in Abu Dhabi for the past 21 years with her family.



She said that her husband used to take Big Tickets from Abu Dhabi International Airport every month.



The Malayali nurse said that she would share a portion of the prize money with her family and the balance will be divided between charity and education of her children.



Four other Keralites have also won other draws held on Saturday. Alex Kuruvilla won the second prize of 100,000 Dirhams. The third prize of 70,000 Dirhams was won by Indian national Najeeb Abdulla Ambalath Veettil while the fifth position winner, Firoz Puthiyakovilakam, also an Indian, won 50,000 Dirhams, Siasat reported.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, is home to a huge expat Keralite population for the past five decades.

The Big Ticket was established in 1992 with an initial first prize of Dh1 million and is one of the most popular monthly draws in the UAE. It has transformed the lives of countless people.

A Bangladeshi driver walked away with Dh35 million after winning the first draw of the year, The National reported.

Mohammed Rayful from Al Ain won after buying tickets for nearly a decade.

Last month, an Indian resident bought a Dh15 million ($4 million) winning lottery ticket while waiting to board a flight at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

